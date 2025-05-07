Peacock plots the Parks and Recreation reunion we need with new comedy series

Don't pack your bags for a return trip to Pawnee, Indiana, but mentally prepare for the long-awaited dream come true of two Parks and Recreation masterminds working together again. Seriously, Peacock just made all of our birthday wishes come true with the announcement Amy Poehler and Mike Schur are teaming up for the new comedy series Dig.

The NBCUniversal streamer announced the series pickup of Dig on May 7, which will now be known as the glorious day we found out Amy Poehler is returning to live-action television. Poehler will star in the series, which she and Schur will executive produce along with Schur's wife J.J. Philbin. The first episode will be written by Poehler and Schur and surely full of their signature wit.

Dig borrows its plot from the best-selling novel Excavations by Kate Myers, which centers on a group of four women who are taking part in an archeological dig in Greece. Each of these women have some sort of troubling situation happening in their lives, but they're suddenly thrust into an unforeseen conspiracy when they dig up a secret that could alter the course of history.

Check out the official synopsis via Peacock's press release:

"Four women working at an archeological dig in Greece are at wildly different crossroads in their lives. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy."

It's been 10 years since Poehler starred in a live-action television role. Ten years! When Parks and Recreation ended in 2015, Poehler focused on voice work, producing, and directing. She directed and starred in two Netflix films Wine Country (2019) and Moxie (2021) and lent her voice to the wildly successful Disney/Pixar film Inside Out 2 in 2024. She's also hosted reality competition series Making It and Baking It and co-created and voiced a role in Fox's short-lived animated comedy Duncanville.

I'm a massive fan of Poehler and have been tuning into her video podcast Good Hang (and rereading her book Yes Please) to get my fix of her inimitable sense of humor, losing hope that she'd ever star in a new movie or television show. We just got Tina Fey back onscreen in the hit Netflix original comedy series The Four Seasons, and now we're officially getting Amy Poehler back in Dig on Peacock. Nature's healing (or it's a recession indicator that the godmothers of modern comedy are back on TV.)

As of the announcement of Dig on May 7, no further castings have been announced for the three other women in the show's central four, but Parks and Recreation fans surely have some ideas. I think we have all been dying for Poehler to work with Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Kathryn Hahn, and Retta again. While those probably won't be the actresses to fill in the cast, Poehler and Schur will definitely lock in some great talent. Mind you, the Girls5eva cast is (unfortunately) available!

Additionally, Peacock didn't elaborate on the show's episode count, though we can assume Dig will have either eight or 10 episodes in its first season. No updates were provided on a filming start date, but production could likely start by this summer or fall for an eventual release sometime in 2026. Just knowing that it's happening makes me excited and should make all Parks and Recreation fans excited, too. This is exactly the reunion we needed, even if we're not meeting back up with Leslie Knope.

Stay tuned for more streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob!