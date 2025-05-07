The Four Seasons season 2 hopes pick up steam after latest Netflix ratings drop

Anyone else ready to book a return trip to The Four Seasons on Netflix? The new Netflix original comedy series, which made its debut on May 1, has already managed to make an excellent case for a second season, and that goes beyond even its shocking season finale cliffhanger. After its opening weekend, the comedy series has proven itself a hit with audiences.

In its first four days of availability on Netflix, The Four Seasons made quite the unforgettable debut as the most-watched title on the English TV ranking for the week of April 28. The eight-episode series came in hot with 11.9 million views, which translates to over 51 million hours viewed. The quaint comedy-that-could bested You season 5's first full week total of 10.9 million views/92.4 million hours.

Honestly, The Four Seasons performed much better in the ratings than I expected, and this is coming from someone who loves the show. It's that the series isn't a broad comedy like Nobody Wants This or Running Point and isn't joke-forward. It's cozy, delightful, and a bit contemplative, but the series still has the power to deliver big guffaws and even bigger surprises... like a season 2?

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Kerri Kenney as Anne, Marco Calvani as Claude, and Tina Fey as Kate in Episode 101 of The Four Seasons | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The Four Seasons gets positive update from Netflix

Even though some might have assumed that The Four Seasons is a miniseries adaptation of the 1980s movie from Alan Alda, Netflix has never explicitly called the series co-created by Tina Fey a "mini" or "limited" series. The showrunners even hinted that the show could continue to explore the lives of these characters after the major twists. (No spoilers here!)

Since the numbers already seem to be better than expected, at least from my perspective, Netflix should definitely be considering a future for The Four Seasons. I mean, it's only an eight-episode comedy series and it outperformed two recent Netflix original drama series debuts. Pulse arrived with 6.5 million views and Ransom Canyon debuted to 7.2 million views.

Sure, The Four Seasons has some major star power behind it thanks to its high-profile, award-winning stars Fey, Steve Carell, and Colman Domingo, but for a comedy series to open higher than a medical drama and a Western romance is nothing short of an accomplishment. It's quite the comeback for comedy on Netflix lately, which has already enjoyed the successes of the aforementioned Nobody Wants This and Running Point as well as A Man on the Inside.

If Netflix wasn't mulling over a second season for The Four Seasons, this viewership update seems like a sign for the streamer to seriously consider reassembling their comedy avengers for another year of dysfunctional vacations. There's still lots of stories to tell, and fans are clearly eating it up. These numbers should only go up next week, furthering the need for season 2.

Watch The Four Seasons only on Netflix.