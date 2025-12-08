Peacock reveals release date, trailer, and new images for The Copenhagen Test

Peacock has some fresh shows arriving at the end of 2025 and in early 2026. One of those stars Simu Liu, as he joins the growing number of movie stars leading their own thriller series. It’s all about The Copenhagen Test.

The new Peacock series is slated to arrive on the streamer on Saturday, Dec. 27. Usually, this would be a bad idea for a release date, but with it being the weekend between Christmas and New Year, there are sure to be plenty of people looking for something to watch. The Copenhagen Test arrives as a binge-watch as well, so grab the cookies and chocolates and enjoy the thriller.

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Simu Liu as Alexander, Melissa Barrera as Michelle -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)

The Copenhagen Test trailer

The first full trailer is out, giving us a good idea of what to expect in the series. Liu plays Alexander Hale, a first-generation Chinese-American who finds out that his mind has been hacked. Yes, his mind! This has opened the door to perpetrators getting access to everything he knows about government projects, and as an intelligence analyst, there’s a fair amount!

As he’s pulled in for questioning about being a traitor, it turns out that the government agency knows the truth. Now he has two choices: the government can attempt to extract everything that the unknown hackers have gotten into, or he can be used as a way to trick the hackers.

It’s up to him, but it seems like there is only one choice to make. The question is how much he can trust his shadowy agency.

The Copenhagen Test cast

While on the mission, he’s joined by Melissa Barrera as Michelle, who is sent to keep an eye on him. I have a question here, because if the hackers managed to get into his brain to see everything, shouldn’t the government be able to do the same thing? However, he needs to prove where his allegiance lies as he figures out who has managed to hack into his mind.

The rest of the main cast is:

Sinclair Daniel as Parker

Brian d’Arcy James as John Moira

Mark O’Brien as Cobb

Kathleen Chalfant as St. George

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sinclair Daniel as Parker, Brian D’Arcy James Sara Amini as Ellie — (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

The following are also in recurring roles:

Sara Amini as Ellie

Saul Rubinek as Victor Simonek

Hannah Cruz as Rachel Kasperian

New images of The Copenhagen Test

There are some exciting new images for the series, giving us another insight into the series. Who can Alexander trust, and will he find that the hackers may actually be the good guys? Isn’t that usually the case in these thriller series?

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: Simu Liu as Alexander -- (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 108 -- Pictured: Melissa Barrera as Michelle -- (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 108 -- Pictured: Simu Liu as Alexander -- (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 103 -- Pictured: Mark O’Brien as Cobb — (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

COPENHAGEN -- Episode 105 -- Pictured: Kathleen Chalfant as St. George -- (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

The Copenhagen Test drops as a binge-watch on Saturday, Dec. 27 on Peacock.