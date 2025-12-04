Peacock sets February 2026 release date for Keke Palmer's The 'Burbs

Keke Palmer has become one of those performers whose name alone can ignite a spark of excitement across the entertainment world. She’s the kind of actress who makes people sit up a little straighter, refresh their feeds a little faster, and say, “Okay, what’s she doing next?” with genuine anticipation.

And honestly, who can blame them? From her breakout days as a child star to her commanding leads in projects like Hustlers and Nope, Palmer has proven time and time again that she is one of the most versatile and fiercely talented performers of her generation. That’s why whenever she signs onto a new project, everyone takes notice.

She's been starring in many feature films lately, but we're about to see her return to the small screen in a major way. In just a couple of months, we're about to see Palmer step back into television in the new Peacock original series, The 'Burbs.

The 'Burbs is set to premiere on Peacock in February 2026

Hopefully, you don't have many shows you're watching this February. Why? Well, Peacock will be releasing The 'Burbs on its platform on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. No, the series has not been split into batches. All eight episodes will drop at once, giving viewers the perfect opportunity to binge the entire mystery-comedy series in one sitting.

Celeste Hughey (Palm Royale, Dead to Me) serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Additionally, Rachel Shukert (The Baby-Sitters Club, The Handmaid’s Tale) joins as writer and executive producer, while Palmer not only stars in the series but also takes on an executive producer role.

Other executive producers include Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Aimee Carlson, Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner, Natalie Berkus, and Nzingha Stewart. Stewart also directs, while Dana Olsen is a co-executive producer. UCP produces the series.

The 'Burbs is inspired by the 1989 cult classic horror-comedy film of the same name, updating the story for a modern audience. Set in present-day suburbia, the series follows a young couple who, after moving into the husband’s childhood home, find their quiet life disrupted when a mysterious new neighbor moves in across the street. This neighbor begins uncovering old secrets, and soon their seemingly peaceful neighborhood gets turned upside down.

Palmer and Jack Whitehall (Malice) play the young couple, Samira and Rob. Also in the series regular cast are Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwakar.

Besides announcing the official release date, Peacock also shared a few images from the new series as well as an exciting teaser trailer. You can check them out below!

We're still waiting on the official trailer, which will most likely be released closer to the release date. Perhaps sometime in January. We'll definitely return and share it once it drops. But for now, you'll just have to stay tuned to Show Snob!