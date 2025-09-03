Peacock sets the premiere date for Bel-Air season 4 (and it's still bittersweet news)

There’s some bittersweet news about Bel-Air season 4. Yes, there is a premiere date set, but it is still going to be the final season of the drama series.

The news of the final season came up back in 2024. Variety reported that while Peacock had renewed Bel-Air for season 4, it was going to be the end for the dramatic retelling of the Will Smith series from the ‘90s. It was bittersweet news for fans of the series. After all, we know that things have to come to an end, but that doesn’t mean we want it to happen so soon. It’s just best that the series ends on a high.

BEL-AIR -- "Out all Night" Episode 304 -- Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will  (Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK)

Bel-Air season 4 lands a November premiere date

It’s been a beat since the third season of the series. That finale aired back in September 2024, and we’ll have to wait just a little more than a year for the fourth season. Bel-Air season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, Nov. 24 on Peacock, according to Variety.

This is a series that releases on a weekly basis, and we’re expecting to see that for the fourth season, although the report doesn’t make that explicitly clear. All previous seasons have been weekly releases.

It’s been hard to predict the release of Bel-Air season 4, as the first two seasons came out just more than a year between each other. It then took 16 months for the third season, and now 14 months for the fourth and final season. At least with a date, we know when to start binge-watching to run straight into the new season.

BEL-AIR -- "Out All Night" Episode 304 -- Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)

What to expect in Bel-Air’s final season

Will is going into his final year of high school, and that leads to both excitement and stress. Meanwhile, Carlton made some big decisions during the third season that are going to play out now, as he deals with the fallout.

This is a pivotal time for any teenager, and it leads to excitement about the future, but also concerns of picking the wrong path. On top of that, we see how Geoffrey’s loyalty to the Banks family is going to be tested, and Aunt Viv is trying to figure out what to do in life as her children grow up. Not all her children are growing up, though, as Ashley starts her freshman year in high school, which leads to learning more about the status quo and rebelling.

It's fitting that Bel-Air season 4 is the end, as we mark the end of high school for Will and Carlton. That still makes the ending bittersweet, as we would love to see more as they head off to college.

Bel-Air is available to stream on Peacock.