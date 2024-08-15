Bel-Air season 3 and the best (and worst) shows streaming on Peacock right now
I'll be honest. Peacock might not be the first streamer you think of as your go-to. But really, the platform does have some great shows to offer. And that definitely includes Bel-Air season 3! The next chapter in the dramatic story premiered Aug. 15, 2024 with the first three episodes, and we're so excited to see what the season brings.
Season 3 sees the main characters enjoying summertime and taking a break from school with Will and Carlton perhaps finally finding common ground and supporting each other. What I like about this show is definitely the drama, I'm so here for it. Right now, Bel-Air is one of the best series' out there, and I know the third season is going to deliver. The first three episodes have definitely already done so!
With Bel-Air season 3 on Peacock, the streamer does have some other great shows to check out if you haven't given it a chance yet. And, there's also some you should definitely skip. Here's 3 other shows to watch on Peacock, and 2 that just aren't worth your time.
- Bel-Air
- Mr. Throwback
- We Are Lady Parts
- Poker Face
- Worst: Those About to Die
- Worst: Love Undercover
Best shows on Peacock right now
Mr. Throwback
I'm not a huge sports person so I'm surprised I'm even writing this. But if you like Stephen Curry and a mockumentary style type of series, then you definitely want to check out Mr. Throwback. The 6-episode show, which premiered in July 2024, has its lighthearted and funny moments, which is what makes it stand out. It's definitely not what you're expecting going in, which is why it's so intriguing. Honestly after watching this, I can see more scripted work for Curry. He's definitely talented when it comes to acting!
Poker Face
Murder mysteries are some of the best types of series'! They're just so fun for us as viewers to try and figure out what is happening along with the characters as events unfold. And when they're done right, it's truly the best. One show that definitely has this formula down in a compelling way is Poker Face. The crime comedy-drama starring Natasha Lyonne first premiered in January 2023. The good news is that Poker Face season 2 is a go, though it's not known when the new season is going to arrive just yet. So in the meantime as we're waiting, be sure to check it out. You won't regret it!
We Are Lady Parts
A series that truly stands out is We Are Lady Parts on Peacock. The sitcom combines diversity, music, drama, and everything else in between to bring together a wonderful story. The series follows an all-female Muslim punk rock band. Set in London, the girls deal with friendships, relationships, culture, and more everyday life challenges. And when the band finds success in We Are Lady Parts season 2, that brings its own challenges too. I like how this show is different than others, and the musical aspect of it makes it an enjoyable watch. Season 2 was released in May 2024, and there's no word yet on whether a third season is happening.
Worst shows to watch on Peacock
Those About to Die
Not every production a streamer puts out is going to be good or a hit, and unfortunately Those About to Die falls in that category. It really isn't worth your time. And that's a shame as it stars Anthony Hopkins. A true legend in the industry. But, I don't know. This project just isn't great. The storylines are complex and, frankly, boring. Usually I'm a fan of historical drams. But not this one. The gladiator series premiered in July 2024, and many viewers have felt the same way. In fact on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a 49% rating and 61% Audience Score. Now of course these review sites are not everything. Sometimes shows and movies have a low rating but they're actually popular and good. But, sorry. Not for this one. It's definitely a skip.
Love Undercover
Peacock sure does love its reality shows, and the streamer usually does them very well. Though when it comes to Love Undercover, this one was not a favorite of mine. It had a lot of potential with these international sports stars coming to America in the hopes of finding love. And the women they meet don't know their level of fame. It's like some of the best romance films when the guy is secretly a prince or something of the like. But I don't know. Love Undercover wasn't a fun watch for me. Perhaps it needed some additional drama that is what's best associated with a reality series. The 10-episode first season premiered in May 2024, and no word yet on whether season 2 is in the works.