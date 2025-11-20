Peacock sets premiere date for must-watch spy thriller coming in 2026

There’s a brand-new spy thriller coming to Peacock with two big-name actresses involved that could become the next obsession on the streamer!

Peacock has been upping the game in terms of original shows for its streaming platform. They can run from pure comedy to drama with a flair for action such as The Day of the Jackal. Now we’ve got one coming with PONIES, which puts a new spin on the spy thriller!

The series is co-created by David Iserson (who created Mr. Robot) and Susanna Fogel (who created the HBO dramedy The Flight Attendant), who act as co-writers and producers, with Fogel also directing. The eight-episode series is set to premiere on Thursday, January 15, on Peacock.

The show boasts two big stars with Emilia Clark and Haley Lu Richardson. Clarke, of course, is famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones and adding in projects like Secret Invasion and films such as Last Christmas. Richardson was a standout in The White Lotus as well as films like Split.

The two stars look to bond in a series that puts a spin on the typical spy thriller!

What is PONIES about?

The show is set in 1977, a time when the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union was hot and both countries utilized spies for secret jobs. However, the two main characters aren’t exactly James Bond-level agents but thrust into this world.

"Set in Moscow in 1977, two 'PONIES' ("persons of no interest" in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy — until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR. The pair then become CIA operatives. Bea (Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. And Twila (Richardson) is a small-town girl who is abrasive and fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows.”

Also in the cast are Adrian Lester, Artjom Gilz, Nicholas Podany, Petro Ninovskyi, and Vic Michaelis.

The two actresses talked to NBC about their roles, with Richardson explaining, "Twila is loud, and a lot, and uninhibited. She is naturally like a very big, bold, fearless human being."

Clarke added, "Everything that Bea isn't, Twila is. And everything that Twila isn't, Bea is. Twila drinks wine, Bea gets uptight. Twila's loud and colorful, Bea is more demure."

It sounds like the show will have a lighter side, with this mismatched pair forced to trust each other and work together to survive their circumstances. We’re still waiting to get a trailer to see the show’s theme and feel. Yet with the two actresses involved and the unique setting, PONIES is set to be a must-watch spy experience for 2026!