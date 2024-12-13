The Day of the Jackal and the 5 best Peacock shows of 2024
By Bryce Olin
It's been a great year for new shows on Peacock, capped off by The Day of the Jackal. There's still one more good show coming this year (Laid starring Stephanie Hsu on Dec. 19!), but for the most part, we've seen all we needed to see to share the best Peacock shows of 2024!
We picked the six best Peacock shows of the year and shared the list. If you need something to watch on Peacock and you missed one of these good shows, this is the list for you.
Let's get the list started with the biggest Peacock hit of the year, The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne.
The Day of the Jackal
The Day of the Jackal is definitely the most popular show on this list. Even though the Eddie Redmayne series premiered in November, it seems like the show is on track to be the biggest Peacock release of 2024.
The series is based on the book of the same name by Frederick Forsyth along with the 1971 film of the same name. In the series, Redmayne stars as the Jackal, the world's best assassin. After the Jackal kills a German government official from an incredible distance in episode 1, Bianca (Lashana Lynch), an MI6 agent, becomes obsessed with catching the Jackal and holding him accountable. Across 10 episodes, Bianca tries to catch him while the Jackal stays one step ahead -- and kills a lot of people.
The Day of the Jackal season 1 ending definitely has fans talking! And, good news! It's already renewed for season 2 on Peacock and Sky.
The Traitors
The Traitors was the first of the shows on this to have a new season released on Peacock this year way back in January. Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors is one of the best competition reality TV shows around right now. And, it has been since the show premiered on Peacock back in January 2023.
The Traitors brings some of the biggest stars of reality TV together to compete in a high-risk game where nobody is who they seem to be. If you haven't seen it, I highly recommend it, especially if you're a fan of Survivor, The Challenge, Big Brother, and other reality shows where some level of deception is key.
The Traitors returns for season 3 on Peacock on Jan. 9, 2025. It's time to catch up on this great series!
Based on a True Story
Next up, we're talking about BOATS, and no, not those little things that float.
Based on a True Story is the best Peacock comedy series so far! I mean, we could argue that Poker Face is better, but we've only seen one season of that, so Based on a True Story gets the nod for now!
Starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, Based on a True Story tells the story of Ava and Nathan, a married couple, who start a serial killer podcast with an actual serial killer. It doesn't quite go as planned.
Cuoco is so good in this series. If you're a fan of hers and you're not watching, now is the time! And, the rest of the shows on the list are rather heavy, so Based on a True Story is definitely the light-hearted, fun Peacock show to watch right now.
Based on a True Story season 2 premiered on Peacock on Nov. 21, 2024. Now, we're just waiting for season 3!
Bel-Air
Based on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bel-Air returned for its third season in August 2024. Peacock just confirmed that the original series will return for its fourth season, but it will be the final season of the hit series.
For those who don't know, the series is a more dramatic, more modern version of Will Smith's story. Jabari Banks stars as Smith in the hit series that premiered in February 2022. The series has an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but season 3 is easily the best season so far. It has a 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's that good!
You have a lot of catching up to do if you want to watch Bel-Air before the final season premieres sometime next year, but you have a lot of time to make that happen.
Hysteria!
The final two picks on the list are horror series, but one is a horror comedy, and that's Hysteria!, which premiered on Peacock this fall just in time for Halloween. I loved this series! We don't see a lot of shows like this one, and I really hope everyone gets a chance to check it out. It's hard to keep track of all the new shows on all the streaming services.
The series tells the story of a town in 1980s at the height of the Satanic Panic. After a string of killings and disappearances in the town, three teen bandmates because the focal point of the investigation into the killings, but did they do it?
Bruce Campbell stars in the series, along with Julie Bowen, Nikki Hahn, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, and Anna Camp.
It's still unclear if Hysteria! season 2 is happening, but we're definitely hoping it does happen. The series was also on Show Snob's list of the most underrated shows of 2024.
Teacup
Teacup is the final pick on our list of the best Peacock shows of the year. Like Hysteria!, it's a horror show, but it's definitely not funny, not intentionally anyway! The series is based on the book, Stinger, by Robert R. McCammon.
Teacup premiered on Peacock on Oct. 10, so it's another Halloween show! We're still waiting to find out if Teacup season 2 is happening, but it could go either way.
What we do know is that this one of the best shows of the year on the the streaming service. The series tells the story of a community who try to get to the bottom of the mystery when weird, strange, and unexplainable things begin to happen to them.
Stay tuned for more news about all six of these good Peacock shows! We'll let you know more when we find out.