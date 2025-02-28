Percy Jackson author shares exciting season 3 update before season 2

We still have a fair amount of waiting to do before Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 makes its premiere on Disney+ later this year, but fans will be over the moon to learn that we're already learning about a potential third season. The book series' author and the show's creator and writer Rick Riordan shared an unexpected update that will have you jumping up and down.

Riordan took to social media platform Bluesky on Feb. 25 to reveal that although Disney+ hasn't yet officially renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season 3, the streamer has granted the writing team to open a writer's room and begin working on stories and scripts for the next season. That's exciting news! Like Riordan, we're optimistic about Disney's faith in the show.

Read Riordan's message, which he ended with a "fingers crossed" emoji, below:

"Excited to meet with the PJO writers' room today to discuss potential plans for season three. This does NOT mean the third season is green-lighted yet, but we have been cleared to start a room and begin planning scripts, because assuming the show DOES go forward, we have to start now. Optimistic."

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS - Disney’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson | Courtesy of Disney

Percy Jackson season 3 already in the works

It's becoming a more frequent practice for streaming services to open writer's rooms for successful shows before they have been formally renewed. On top of being a chance to get a bit ahead of the game production wise, it's also an opportunity to see what's in the works for the potential next season. Most recently, Netflix went this route with its breakout hit romantic comedy Nobody Wants This, opening a room a couple weeks before announcing the official season 2 renewal.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians made its highly anticipated premiere on Disney+ back in December 2023 and earned its season 2 renewal in February 2024. The upcoming followup season will again have eight episodes. Filming began on season 2 back in August 2024 and recently wrapped at the end of January 2025. Even though filming has ended, we'll still be waiting until at least the end of the year for the episodes to release, likely weekly, as post-production begins.

Disney+ has confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will be released in 2025. The new season adapts the second book in Riordan's book series, The Sea of Monsters, and takes place one year after the events of season 1 as Percy discovers that Camp Half-Blood has become "under siege from the forces of Kronos." Once again, Percy and his friends will battle to make things right, though this time, Percy takes a journey to the Sea of Monsters and learns a big secret.

Riordan's latest update on the series should come as a great sigh of relief to fans knowing that things are looking to be going in the right direction. Season 3 hasn't been officially confirmed, but hearing that the streamer wants the writing team to start working sounds like a great sign, especially if an early renewal and a quick return to filming can help reduce the wait between seasons even by a little bit. We'll be waiting to hear more news on season 2 (and now season 3), so stay tuned!

Watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.