Percy Jackson cast teases Sea of Monsters, battle wounds, and new character wardrobe

The Percy Jackson Disney+ series is a dream come true for the cast, author, and fans as they speed towards season 2's December 2025 release.

A recent Entertainment Weekly interview dropped season 2 first-look images, and Leah Jefferies teased, "It's several quests going on at once. It almost felt like everything was a complete upgrade."

An upgrade fits the bill as the young stars put their blood, sweat, and tears into this new season. Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth), Aryan Simhadri (Grover), Charlie Bushell (Luke), and Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse) sustained real injuries while filming season 2.

Percy Jackson season 2 accidently showcases real wounds

The young cast are giddy about their real wounds earned on the set of Percy Jackson season 2. I'll admit they're common mishaps, but so hilarious.

Walker laughed as he relayed the accident story, "I fell out of bed, and in one take, I headbutted the ground with my chin." Unfortunately, the bruise is "very clearly on camera," which could be perceived as either a tough or teasing way for Percy.

Leah, our brilliant demigod Annabeth, sported her own battle wound as she sliced her face with her prop dagger. She's fine, but she's more upset that the cut didn't scar. I wonder if we'll spot her cut in early episodes.

Aryan, my favorite satyr, plays an important role this season. He added a little bit of his own blood to Grover's infamous wedding dress costume as he dealt with "nosebleeds all the time on set." I'm very excited to see him fool the Cyclops Polyphemus.

Dior, Ares' tough demigod daughter, Clarisse, brought a bit of womanhood to the set as she ripped off a fingernail during a gnarly fight scene. She's not my favorite character, but I'm excited for her quest scenes.

Charlie, demigod Luke, goes to battle with his own tight jacket ending with a hurt shoulder. Walker isn't letting him live it down. I'm not prepared to see Luke as a villain.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians - “Episode 108” (Disney/David Bukach)

Percy Jackson season 2 levels up

With season 3 production underway, the Percy Jackson cast teases multiple quests, new characters, and paving the way for "Percabeth" in season 2.

The Golden Fleece quest, saving Camp Half-blood, and fighting Luke take center stage in Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters. The show follows multiple characters. Goodjohn promises season 2 uncovers what "Percy's journal, the almost unreliable narrator version of what happened," missed in the book series.

Percy and Annabeth's relationship will grow closer. Riordan stresses that he's building their bond and not to expect a romantic connection in season 2 or 3. Walker revealed he's terrified about delivering a very important "Percabeth" moment that wasn't included in the second movie. Ultimately, they'll spend more time together as they fight to save Grover, putting their friendship to the test. I'm excited to see how Tyson (Daniel Diemer), a baby cyclops, shakes up Percy's world.

