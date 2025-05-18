Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is coming in December 2025, but that's not even the best news! According to Screen Rant's interview with the Percy Jackson cast, Percy Jackson season 3 will begin filming in July 2025. Aryan Simhadri (Grover) confirmed, "We go up in July for bootcamp."

I grew up watching Logan Lerman portray Percy Jackson, having no clue that the movies weren't accurate. As an adult, my husband, a fan of the books, encouraged me to read the series. I've read the first two books from the Olympians series, which is currently being adapted into a Disney+ series with season 1 already a major hit. The season 3 news makes me more excited to read the third book, especially hearing how excited the core cast is about the next installment.

What we know about Percy Jackson season 3

The novel the third season is based on, The Titan's Curse, follows Percy and Grover's quest to save Annabeth Chase and the goddess Artemis from Titan Atlas. Instead of Annabeth having a ton of screentime, the audience will be treated to a Percy and Grover adventure that sets it apart from the previous installments. Simhadri and Walker Scobell (Percy) are thrilled to start filming, while Leah Jeffries (Annabeth) seems disappointed that her character is separated from her friends, per Screen Rant.

At one time, fans were disappointed that Annabeth's actress didn't fit the book descriptions, but now, after season 1's success, we're upset that we won't see her as much in season 3. Jeffries embodies the character of Annabeth so much that her absence will make people want to help the boys rescue her. As the ScreenRant interviewer, Liam Crowley says, "Every season, someone gets separated. That's just the theme right now." Don't worry, we'll see Percy and Annabeth team up in season 2 to rescue Grover from the Cyclops Polyphemus.

Season 3 release predictions

In May 2020, Variety reported that the Percy Jackson series was in "early development" at Disney+. Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 was released in December 2023. The show was an instant success as my husband and I waited week after week to watch the season 1 finale. We didn't know then that season 2 wouldn't be released for two years. The second season is finally set for a December 2025 release.

It seems like production is speeding up due to the fans' interest and the rapid growth of the main cast. Simhadri, Scobell, and Jeffries (Annabeth) aren't little kids anymore as they embark on the rest of the series. But this doesn't affect the story. It's a good thing because the production turnaround is faster, and we may get season 3 sooner than we think.

We don't have a season 3 release window, but I predict we'll see a possible spring to late summer 2026 release with production starting in July 2025. Hopefully the third season comes sooner than later!

