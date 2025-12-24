Percy Jackson season 2 episode 4 recap: Now entering the Sea of Monsters

Our heroes have been in the path of danger since the moment Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 began. Demigod nightmares, fireball creatures, and Luke’s evil plans are starting to take a toll on our main characters, especially Annabeth.

Although the Golden Fleece Quest seems to be more of a trap for Percy, it’s having a bigger effect on Annabeth’s emotional state. Not only did she have to lie to Percy, but she also had to endure Luke’s harsh words. By the end of the episode, even Annabeth was agreeing with Percy that maybe Luke can’t be saved.

Meanwhile, Tyson was the unsung hero of episode 3. Not only did he smell the monsters on board the cruise ship, but his invention saved the day. Without Tyson’s crafting skills, I’m not sure Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson would have escaped Luke’s claws. He isn’t a pet cyclops; he’s Percy’s brother and their equal.

Finally, Annabeth revealed the gist of the Great Prophecy to Percy. The instant doubt he has in himself is enough to break anyone’s spirits. Could he really be destined to destroy Olympus, or will he be the one to save it? Only time will tell.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: Disney/David Bukach

Percy Jackson season 2 episode 4 dives into Annabeth’s past

Annabeth’s pain is so evident as she continues to try to remember the good in Luke, despite who he’s become. Episode 4 opens with Annabeth in a tunnel opening up a hideout to find supplies. Through her flashback, we discover she came here with Thalia (Tamara Smart) and Luke when she was little, when Luke gave her a bracelet that was like Thalia's.

Finally, we meet Thalia in the flesh as she comes running in as they stake down Grover, who they think is out to get them. He quickly reveals he’s been sent by Chiron to protect them and bring them to Camp Half-Blood. It’s late, so he takes them to a satyr hideout, in a circle of trees, where they’ll be safe.

As Grover is telling a young Annabeth about his history and Pan, Thalia thinks he's making up words. Luke calls Camp Half-Blood a cult that he doesn't want any part of. Thalia doesn't want to be a part of her father's world, but Grover continues to try to tell her that the older and wiser she gets, the more danger will be drawn to her. Plus, she's the daughter of Zeus, one of the big three. It still doesn't persuade them, even though Grover tries to tell them Annabeth needs better for her future. Annabeth, even though she hadn't been with them long, trusted her new friends.

While they are all sleeping, young Annabeth wanders off. I finally understand why she has a hard time trusting Tyson. She was found by three giant cyclops when she was little. It stuck with her all these years as she tries to warm up to Tyson.

Clarisse demands the Sea of Monsters coordinates

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 - Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson and Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse - Credit: Disney/David Bukach

If I couldn't love Tyson more, the way he cares so deeply about Percy is so wholesome. He's worried about the Prophecy and if Annabeth is right that he's dangerous. But Percy assures him that sometimes prophecy can say one thing but end up meaning another, like how he ended up saving his mom. As they are having their brotherly moment, someone blows up their boat that Tyson just fixed the motor on.

Clarisse and her zombie crew waltz onto the beach. Literally, she blows everything up, but Annabeth takes full advantage of Clarisse tracking them down to find out the actual coordinates. She tells Clarisse that she needs their help: Annabeth has memorized things that can help with the quest, Tyson can run any engine or anything on the ship, and Percy is Poseidon's son, who can control the sea. There's no better team. But Clarisse proves her zombie crew has those jobs covered and demands our heroes surrender the coordinates.

Percy isn't giving up that easily; he goes sword to sword with Clarisse just like he did with her father. As they are fighting, Annabeth has her own agenda. She disappears and takes out the three zombie crew members who could do their jobs, leaving Clarisse with no choice. Annabeth doesn't want to take the quest from her, while Clarisse doesn't care about Grover. But they do both want to finish the quest. Clarisse, unfortunately, has to surrender to their help, with Percy calling her "Captain".

And although they have a common goal, they're still butting heads. Annabeth surprisingly agrees with Clarisse over Percy because he doesn't realize that, no matter what, the Sea of Monsters will always put something dangerous in their path. There's no avoiding danger. Even though she agrees with her path, she doesn't agree with her overall plan. Clarisse gives up, after she leaves to think over a plan, Percy tells Annabeth he believes in her path because it's hers. Annabeth knows that nothing comes easy or without sacrifice, and she's willing to do anything to save what she cares about most: Grover and the camp.

Even heroes make mistakes

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 - Leah Sava Jeffries, Daniel Diemer, and Walker Scobell - Credit: David Bukach/Disney

Percy and Tyson becoming closer since finding out that they're brothers has been the best character development. Even though they are on different waves of learning who they are, it's so interesting to see. Poseidon lent Percy his knowledge of the sea so he could tell Tyson how far away they were from the Sea of Monsters. Although Tyson is sad he hasn't developed that bond with Poseidon yet, Percy assures him that he may one day. It took time for Percy to settle into who he is. It's interesting to see him so sure of himself and his background as he guides Tyson.

Annabeth's revelation that they're going to lose their quest reveals another piece of her puzzling past. After Grover found Annabeth, Thalia, and Luke, it marked the beginning of the end for Thalia. Annabeth feels responsible for the target on Thalia's back because Thalia and Luke chose to take their little family to Camp Half-Blood if that meant Annabeth would be safe. Yet, the closer they got to the camp, the more danger they ran into. Annabeth's last mistake became Thalia's sacrifice to save not only her friends but all demigods when she didn't make it to 16 years old.

Now, Annabeth is scared she can't save Percy. With him and Thalia both being forbidden children, she's in the same place she was as a little kid. Except this time, Luke isn't on her side, Thalia's tree is dying by Luke's hand, and Grover is in danger. While all of that lies on her shoulders, she feels like she's failing Percy. But again, as he has with Tyson, he assures her that he knew she was special within two days of meeting her and that she's not a failure. She can succeed. Plus, he has a good track record for saving the day.

I never thought we'd witness a heartfelt moment between Clarisse and Percy, but it has happened, and it was wholesome. Although Percy went through a lot on his quest, he gained a lot of wisdom to share with others. They may be children of the Gods, but they are their own people, too, and that's something they both need to remember. Clarisse reminds Percy that camp is her home, and she needs to succeed. The Oracle's prophecy may seem scary, but it won't stop them; it can't. Percy reminds Clarisse that doing this alone isn't the bravest thing because his friends kept him from dying on his quest. Hopefully they'll prove the Oracle wrong, that she doesn't need to fly solo to succeed. They may not be friends, but they finally had a breakthrough.

Entering the Sea of Monsters

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 - Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase - Credit: Disney/David Bukach

After a lot of disagreeing, they're finally entering the Sea of Monsters. Immediately, Scylla — one of the dangerous Sea of Monsters, with the other being Charybdis (the whirlpool monster) attacks the crew. The zombie crew told Clarisse they'd follow her anywhere, but watching them be sacrificed to Scylla is painful to watch.

Clarisse makes eye contact with one of her men before he's taken too. This springs her into action as Percy and Annabeth catch the wheel. She says Heroes don't run from monsters, they fight them. Although she's right, this is not the best plan.

As Clarisse is shooting fireballs at the swirling sea, Percy and Annabeth try to settle on another strategy. Hopefully, Percy has another juice to turn the tide, even though he struggles with controlling the wind. This is where Hermes' bag of tools comes in handy. Percy ends up on the bow of the ship as he prepared to fight the current head-on, while Annabeth searches for the wind thermos. He yells down to Tyson, who is in the boiler room, for more power. Clarisse saves Annabeth from falling off the ship, but Annabeth's fall makes the wind thermos open unexpectedly. Their fate hangs in the balance as the ship breaks apart, and they head towards the vortex.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 streams Wednesdays on Disney+.