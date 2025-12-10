Percy Jackson season 2 episode 1 recap: Demigod nightmares

Percy Jackson fans have been waiting for the return for two long years. After watching the Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 teaser and official trailers over the last few months, we’re sitting on the edge of our seats. Camp Half-Blood is finally in reach.

But, just like last season, the stakes are high, and the action is packed to the brim as Disney+ drops two episodes on Dec. 10, 2025.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 brought Rick Riordan’s 2005 Young Adult fantasy to the Disney+ small screen in 2023. The cast blew fans away as we learned about Percy’s complex background.

For years, he thought he was crazy for seeing mystical creatures that no one else could see until he met Grover (Aryan Simhadri). Although he didn’t discover his best friend's hidden magic, they connected on a deeper level. But that was almost ruined when Percy’s mom, Sally (Virginia Kull) finally told him the truth about his father. Percy (Walker Scobell) tried to deny his demigod destiny by saying they were just stories his mom told him. Those stories were preparing him. As they finally reached Camp Half-Blood, his mom was taken to the underworld, and he defeated the creature that grabbed her, making some demigods proud while others disliked him.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians - “Episode 108” (Disney/David Bukach)

Along with learning about Percy’s background, we discover a few things about the other half-bloods. Luke (Charlie Bushnell) and Thalia met Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) when they were little, with Grover as their protector. One day, everything went wrong, and Zeus (Lance Reddick) saved his daughter Thalia by turning her into a tree. Now, her tree keeps monsters from entering Camp Half-Blood. Before Percy was saving the world, Thalia sacrificed her life for her friends and the camp.

Just as he’s settling in with his friends - Grover, Luke, and Annabeth - he learns that Poseidon (Olympian God of the sea, played by Toby Stephens) is his father, meaning he has water powers. His dad finally claims him, only for Zeus to accuse him of stealing the master bolt. Not only does Percy need to save his mom from the underworld, but he has to clear his name and save the world from an Olympian God battle. Grover, Annabeth, and Percy head on their quest. After fighting Medusa and many other dangerous mystical creatures, they reach the underworld, where Percy meets his dad. But just as he’s successful, Luke reveals he’s been secretly working against them. Luke betrays Camp Half-Blood and his friends’ trust as he leaves to work next to Kronos.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: Disney/David Bukach

Percy Jackson season 2 episode 1 reveals Camp Half-Blood and Grover’s futures

The second season opens with Grover walking into a jungle on his search for Pan, where he discovers a skeleton and an unknown item. The item is something that Ally Simons and the other campers, who have joined Luke’s rebellion, want. After Ally inspects it, she reveals it to be a dead end and then starts to try to take out Grover with their arrows. He plays his musical instrument to take them out, so he can run out of the jungle. He escapes the rebellion group only to be captured by a sea creature as the group emerges onto the beach behind him.

Percy tumbles out of bed, hitting the floor with a nasty thud. As he’s getting ready, his voiceover confirms that demigods have nightmares that tell the future. He would tell his best friends about these nightmares, but cellphones are dangerous to use. But, he doesn’t have much longer to wait because today is the last day of the school year. He walks into the kitchen, where his mom is cooking breakfast while Tyson (Daniel Diemer) sits at the table.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: Disney

I loved how Tyson was introduced into the story. His mom met him at a homeless shelter and then brought him home to enroll him in Percy’s school. Percy and his mom are the only ones who can see his true cyclops form.

After Percy tells his mom about his nightmare about Grover, she reveals she had a concerning dream, too. She thinks somehow it connects to Percy and Tyson, but she isn’t sure yet. The three of them have a sweet moment about how a hero looks out for others, before she sends them off to school, or at least she thought they were heading to school.

As they’re walking to school, Percy reminds Tyson that the mist hides his one eye from humans, so he can stop hiding it with his ball cap. Their heart-to-heart comes to a crashing halt as a runaway taxi causes Tyson to lift Percy onto his shoulder. The taxi says The Gray Sister. Annabeth starts demanding that Tyson put Percy down as she takes off her invisibility cap and points a sword at them. Because of the no cellphone rule, Annabeth doesn’t know that Tyson is safe until Percy calms her down, and she reveals she had a nightmare about camp.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: Disney/David Bukach

The Gray Sisters

The Gray sisters live up to their weird ways as they spill that Grover is in a dark place far from everything he knows, then clam up and request more payment. This next part had me giggling a bit and feeling sorry for Annabeth, all in the same sense. The sisters try to say Annabeth called Percy her boyfriend, which makes her panic, but he assures her that he believes her over the sisters, who see all. They pay the price, and then they’re off to camp without another word.

Their one eye pops out and lands in Percy’s land. While he does what he has to do to find out more about Grover, he holds their eye hostage. As he and Annabeth hold it over the open window, the sisters start rambling off numbers: 30-31-75-12. Not knowing what it means, they are dumped onto the road to camp.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: Disney/David Bukach

They walk towards the camp, which seems eerily quiet. With Tyson a few steps behind, Percy and Annabeth have an intense conversation about the letters they wrote each other. They can both tell the other left something out, especially the one-eyed cyclops, among the unknown things. Their emotional moment is ruined by fireballs raining down on them. They escape into the woods surrounding camp, Percy falls, and Tyson, who is immune to fire, protects him.

When Tyson falls, Percy wields his sword to try to defend the creatures. Risking the camp’s rules, Annabeth wields lightning and grants Tyson permission to cross the barrier. Of course, that doesn’t go to plan. One of the three creatures ends up inside the barrier. As he’s cheering to his buddies and turns to take out Percy, Clarisse appears on the hill with campers backing her up as they take out the creature with one shot. As always, she looks smug as she saves Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: Disney/David Bukach

Luke’s betrayal and Tyson’s fate

Annabeth, Percy, and Tyson run into the field to find Luke pulling a sword out of Thalia’s tree. After he flies off to start the quest, Annabeth sadly confirms that Luke poisoned Thalia’s tree as Annabeth comes face-to-face with Luke’s betrayal. Percy explains the tree's history to Tyson. It isn’t just a tree; it was Annabeth’s friend—a friend who not only saved her friends, but the camp. If the tree falls, the camp will be open to all attacks.

Clarisse and her army of campers tries to eliminate Tyson because cyclops aren’t welcome at the camp, as they're considered monsters. We meet a new character, King Tantalus (Timothy Simons), who is a god who can’t touch food, no matter how hungry he is. He doesn’t like being woken up for a minor threat. Percy quickly explains that Tyson is with him and that Annabeth permitted him to enter the camp. Then, Poseidon claims Tyson as his son in the same way he claimed Percy in season one, leaving everyone, including Percy, shocked.

Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas) and King Tantalus are more concerned with the new and improved chariot racing than Annabeth and Percy telling them the camp is in danger. They plead with them to go on a quest to save it. But instead of helping, they throw Percy into cabin confinement.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: Disney/David Bukach

What does 30-31-75-12 mean in Percy Jackson season 2?

Tyson is already in the cabin when Percy walks in, and he immediately accuses Tyson of lying to him. Tyson looks so sad as Annabeth approaches the cabin, wanting Percy to come with her to check on Thalia’s tree. They get into it a bit about leaving stuff out of their letters and not reaching out more. As she walks into the night alone, Tyson says Annabeth is right about getting some sleep as he tells Percy that he couldn’t sleep on the streets because the monsters would know. He thinks they’ll get good sleep here at camp because they are safe. My heart hurts for Tyson’s experiences.

In the darkness of night, Annabeth carries a lantern to Thalia’s tree. Through tears, she reveals that she used to talk to Thalia a lot, even before Luke left. She wants to fix this, but she needs to know how.

Percy’s nightmare about Grover continues as the creature sets him down on a beach. Percy walks through a cave with Grover calling his name, but he’s in a mirror, and they are wearing each other’s clothes. He’s saying they have a bond because they are best friends. They are in the same dream as Grover comes out of the mirror, and the dream starts collapsing. Grover confirms that the cave looks worse in real life and that he’s actually being held there.

The Golden Fleece is what Luke’s team is after. He tells him the numbers the Grey Sisters told him in the taxis. He wakes up and tracks the numbers on the map, revealing the Sea of Monsters. He goes to Annabeth and tells her he knows how to save the camp.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 streams Wednesdays on Disney+.