Percy Jackson season 2 release date window finally confirmed

We’ve known for some time now that Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 would be coming sometime in 2025, but the exact timeframe for when the highly anticipated second season of Disney+’s hit series has been a mystery… until now.

In announcing the exciting early renewal of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which will be coming back for a third season with season 3 centering on the third book in Rick Riordan’s bestselling series, Disney+ also casually confirmed that the upcoming second season of the show will arrive in the final month of 2025. In announcing the renewal, Disney+ confirmed season 2 will be coming to Disney+ this December which means the show will once again likely be the final high-profile live-action Disney+ original series of the year.

A December release date for the second season honestly is not surprising for the show when you consider that the first season arrived in December and enjoyed a solid run with its release. So just when might the new season arrive?

Percy Jackson season 2 release date predictions

Now that it’s been confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will be released on Disney+ in December 2025, the question remains when exactly the new season could arrive. We’re likely going to have to wait until later in the year for confirmation on the exact premiere date but if history repeats itself there is a strong chance the season 2 will premiere just before the Christmas holiday.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted on Disney+ with a special two-episode premiere event on Dec. 19 with new episodes then released weekly including a new original episode the day after Christmas. If the show follows a similar release plan for season 2 and remains a Tuesday night program, it’s possible we could see Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premiere on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

This strategy would then see new episodes arrive just before two major holidays once again which could be a major win for Disney+ as fans will be home for the holidays and be looking for new content to enjoy, which is where Percy Jackson and the Olympians can once again carve out a strong viewership. Plus a mid-December release could allow the season to again carry over into the new year, giving Disney+ subscribers a new original to enjoy as the year begins rather than having to wait for a big series to drop on the platform.

Regardless of when Disney+ chooses to slot the show into the schedule, the countdown to Percy Jackson and the Olympians is officially on as fans can look forward to ending the year with a new season kicking off!