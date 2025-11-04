Phineas and Ferb season 5 needs to get back to its roots

During its original airing, with the exception of a handful of episodes, Phineas and Ferb had perfected the formulaic approach to storytelling. The format and narrative were predictable, but its execution was flawless.

When viewing the revival in season 5, it becomes clear that Phineas and Ferb is a prime example of a series that, in the event of its return, needs to stick to its original format in order to thrive. There are jokes in season 5 that still work and behave as if the series had never come off the air in the first place. But when the storylines and episode formats fall flat, it becomes frustrating for viewers who know how this show works when it is at its best.

Season 5 has been a mix of original episode narrative storylines and new format adventures. For as much as the creative team behind Phineas and Ferb's fifth season may be trying to experiment and try new storytelling formulas outside of the show's initial 4-season-run, there was a reason the show's original narrative, and two films, Phineas and Ferb: Across The 2nd Dimension and Candace Against The Universe worked so well. And, that is because of the story's emphasis on Phineas, Ferb, and Candace as the leading characters. Phineas and Ferb is filled with fun side characters that add something extra to the series overall. But, taking on episode-leading roles was never what they were intended to do.

Supporting characters like Dr. Doofenshmirtz, Perry the Platypus, Stacy, Major Monogram, Carl, and Vanessa are always excellent characters to have on the series. But the show works best with Phineas and Ferb's crazy inventions with Isabella, Buford, and Baljeet, while Candace attempts to bust them, driving the narrative instead of Doofenshmirtz-centric episodes, while Phineas and Ferb feel like background characters in their own show.

For example, season 5's "Croquet Y-8," spends time showing the audience what Croquet Y-8 is supposed to be, but a majority of the episode's screen time is spent away from the game. One episode was even mostly entirely separate from the main characters, existing as an episode of "Space Adventure," a fictional show within the world of the series itself.

By changing the format, season 5 has gotten rid of the rhythm that made the show the massive success that it was when it originally premiered, and for all the years after.

This version of the show that has appeared throughout season 5 occasionally acts as if it is trying to be a bridge between what was and a new version of the series, rather than continuing on the essence and core of what made the show so beloved by fans.

Phineas and Ferb, while keeping the occasionally used signature line, has all but gotten rid of some of its most iconic elements. Phineas and Ferb do not even discuss their inspiration for their latest invention underneath their backyard tree anymore, something that the creators recognized as an iconic enough element of the series to include in its crossover guest appearance in Milo Murphy's Law.

Phineas and Ferb will always have an integral role in Disney Channel's history, going down as one of its most creative and innovative shows. However, the remainder of season 5 and upcoming season 6 need to return to the show's roots, leaning more heavily on Phineas, Ferb, and Candace, while Doofenshmirtz's Tri-State Area plot returns to the B-storyline that eventually removes Phineas and Ferb's invention from their backyard, just as Candace drags Linda home.

Watch Phineas and Ferb on Disney+!