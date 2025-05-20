Two years later, Platonic season 2 finally returns this summer on Apple TV+

Even though it's understandable if you lost track of Platonic, since it's been nearly two years since the comedy first premiered on Apple TV+, the series finally has a season 2 release date! Last month, the streaming service teased that the show would make its highly anticipated return this summer, Apple made good on that promise and revealed Platonic season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Per Apple TV+'s press release, Platonic season 2 will release two episodes on Aug. 6, and the 10-episode season will continue with weekly episodes through the season finale on Oct. 1. By the time the comedy series makes its return in August, over two years will have passed since May 2023 premiere, but at least we'll have a full 10-episode season rather than a shortened season.

Along with the release date announcement, Apple TV+ also shared a teaser clip from season 2, which finds Seth Rogen and Rose Byrnes characters Will and Sylvia hitting the links for an ill-fated game of golf. Their game hits an abrupt and bloody ending when Will's ball smacks right into Rogen's fellow Freaks and Geeks alum Sam McMurray's eye. Ouch! Check out the hilarious teaser below:

Platonic season 2 premieres in August on Apple TV+

When the new season kicks off on Aug. 6, we'll be seeing some new faces in the series as confirmed by Apple TV+ with the date announcement. Saturday Night Live veterans Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett will appear as guest stars in season 2 in currently undisclosed roles, though we're already looking forward to the belly laughs their characters will bring.

The series, which was created by real-life married couple Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, promises more misadventures for Will and Sylvia as they continue to navigate their best friendship through all of life's ups and downs thrown their way. Whether its romantic relationships, career challenges, or your run of the mill chaos, they have each other's backs.

Apple TV+ shared the official season 2 synopsis:

"Platonic season 2 picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends (Rogen and Byrne) as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things."

The new season of the comedy series brings Rogen back to Apple TV+ quickly after the first season of The Studio, his other breakout hit comedy for the streamer, completes its run on May 21. He's become something of the king of Apple TV+, especially since The Studio earned a season 2 renewal amid positive reception from critics and audiences alike. Byrne's also no stranger to the streamer, having starred in three seasons of the dark comedy series Physical.

If you somehow managed to miss Platonic the first time around, it's the perfect time to catch up with the series and binge-watch the complete first season. Even if you did watch the series two years ago, a rewatch to brush up on what happened last season is necessary before season 2 begins its run this summer. It's by far one of the most underrated shows on streaming, and fingers crossed the series gets a bigger boost for season 2 after The Studio's breakout success.

Check out first look images of Rogen and Byrne in Platonic season 2 below!

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in "Platonic," premiering August 6, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in "Platonic," premiering August 6, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in "Platonic," premiering August 6, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Platonic season 2 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 6 on Apple TV+.