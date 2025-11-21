Pluribus season 1 episode 4 recap: Carol's grand plan

Where would you want to be when the world ended? What would you do? Where would you go? We’ve seen how that journey has played out for Carol (Rhea Seehorn), but in episode 4 of Pluribus, “Carol, Please,” we get hints of the larger world.

Let's talk about what hapened in Pluribus episode 4.

Another survivor

In episode 3, Carol learned of another survivor, Manousos (Carlos-Manuel Vesga). She tried to call him. It didn’t go well. In the new episode, we begin with his perspective.

As it turns out, when the world ended, Manousos was at his job at a storage facility. He locked the gates and has kept it that way. Despite the attempts of the others to make contact, he’s kept to himself. But his supplies are dwindling. He hasn’t been able to find answers, and he won’t connect with the others.

He decides to search the units for supplies. It doesn’t turn up with much. He’s left with little food and has resorted to dog food. He cracks open a can, when the phone rings. Believing it to be the others, again, he hangs up. Carol calls again, but he hangs up again. Carol calls a third time and tells him off.

After this interaction, Manousos comes to realize Carol is alive just like him. He makes a note of it in his book. Does that mean he’ll make contact? We’ll see as we move forward.

Carol’s grand plan

We pick back up on Day 7 after the world changed. Carol is leaving the hospital and, on the way out, decides to grab a police cruiser as her new ride. When she gets home, it turns out the others have repaired the damage. That includes the former Mayor (Tim Keller) working on her landscaping.

Rhea Seehorn in "Pluribus," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Carol heads in and begins charting what she knows about the others. It’s not a long list. So, she decides to do some research. She calls for a volunteer, Jerry (Jeff Hiller), and brings him in for a conversation. She asks what they think of her books. He’s effusive in his praise, basing it off her many fans that are not part of the collective.

Finally, Carol asks what Helen (Miriam Shor) thought of her work. Jerry is hesitant to answer. Finally, he tells the truth—Helen wasn’t a big fan. It’s tough to hear, but it gives Carol the answer she needs. The others are incapable of lying, among other things. So, she heads to the hospital.

Zosia (Karolina Wydra) is recovering. Carol still seems shaken by the whole thing. But she came with questions. She asks Zosia if there is a way to reverse what happened. Zosia won’t answer. That tells Carol the answer is yes. So, she forms a new plan.

Carol asks for heroine. While the others are reticent, they eventually comply. Carol gives herself a dose and sets up a camera. When she awakes later, she watches it back. It’s confirmation the drugs are real. But why does Carol want them?

Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra in "Pluribus," now streaming on Apple TV.

Carol heads back to the hospital. She takes Zosia outside for fresh air, but quickly doses her. Now on drugs, Carol tries to pry the answer from Zosia. The others gather, pleading with Carol. She won’t give in, but Zosia can’t answer. She collapses, in heart failure. Finally, a tearful Carol relents, allowing them to administer CPR to Zosia as she’s helplessly watching.

Thoughts on Pluribus episode 4

We get our first hints in the episode of seeing how others experience this radical change. I liked it, and I am curious to see if we get more.

I’m also curious to see if Carol has found a kindred spirit in Manousos. Knowing now there is a way to end this, it gives Carol and us a goal. First, to find that information. Then, how to put it into practice—if that’s even possible. But how many more will get hurt along the way? It was an interesting episode that asks more questions than it answers. Still, it remains a fascinating journey.

Pluribus streams Fridays on Apple TV. Come back next week as we dive into the episodes right here each Friday!