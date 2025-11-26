Pluribus season 1 episode 5 recap: Alone in New Mexico

In the first season of Pluribus, Carol (Rhea Seehorn) is making progress. Last week, she learned that there is a way to reverse what’s been done. But it came at a cost.

As Pluribus picks up for episode 5, “Got Milk?,” we learn just how high a cost it will be.

Don’t make them cry

Carol’s attempt to extract information from Zosia (Karolina Wydra) using drugs didn’t go over well. Zosia almost died and it led to everyone crying. Apparently, that crying extended worldwide. Carol quickly gets a call from Laxmi (Menik Gooneratne) who is none too happy. Her son was one of those crying, and she wants it to stop. She makes that quite clear.

Turns out, she’s not the only one upset. The others are mostly giving Carol the cold shoulder, but she won’t leave the hospital. She wants to be sure Zosia is all right. So, she pulls up a couch in the waiting room and drops off to sleep. That’s what the others were waiting for, as they quickly spring into action.

While Carol sleeps, they close up the hospital and quickly load ambulances, trucks, and buses. When Carol wakes up, the place is deserted. Not just the hospital, but her entire town. A message recorded quickly lets her know that, while the others still care, they need their space. So, they’ve left her all alone.

Raccoon discoveries

As Carol is embracing time alone, she decides to make a video for her fellow survivors. She lets them know there is a way to reverse it all. She doesn’t know what it is, but she knows that she’s getting to the others. She asks them to send the video out and, with the help of a drone, they comply.

The next issue is a raccoon that’s gotten into her trash. She requests a pickup. But it doesn’t go as smooth. The drone crashes and the trash is spread all over. So, Carol picks it up and goes to drop it in town. It’s there, she discovers that there are milk cartons in there. A lot of milk cartons. She realizes it must have come from the others and begins a search.

The search leads Carol to a factory, where she discovers it’s not milk being processed. It also seems to be the only thing that these others eat. It’s made of a powder mixed with water. It feels like oil. But, what is it? Carol makes a new video sharing her findings, but she’s no closer to discovering what it all means.

Wolves in the yard

Soon enough, wolves jump Carol’s fence into the yard. They are intent on digging up the grave dug for Helen. Carol uses her police cruiser to drive them off. But, it’s not a permanent solution. So, Carol heads into town and gets some stones. She brings them back and makes a more permanent covering. Then, she adds a gravestone. It’s a loving tribute to Helen’s final resting place.

Back inside, Carol fixes a drink, but something is still bothering her. She looks at the container that holds the powder. It leads her on another search and, eventually, to a factory. There, she makes a discovery. What is it that the others are using for food? It was enough to shock Carol, but it’s a question for us in the future.

Thoughts on Pluribus episode 5

Carol is on a mission. It’s a mission of discovery. It’s fascinating to see that she’s finally pushed her helpers away, but will it matter? Is she fighting alone?

In episode 4, we got a glimpse at someone else who seemed to be on Carol’s wavelength. They haven’t connected yet, but it seems to be coming. I’m also curious what the others are using for food, although I have a guess that it might be something like Soylent Green. Hopefully we’ll find out next week!

Pluribus streams Fridays on Apple TV. This week's episode dropped early for the holiday.