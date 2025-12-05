Pluribus season 1 episode 6 recap: Carol's big discovery

As we ended Pluribus episode 5, Carol (Rhea Seehorn) went on a journey. She wanted to know what was being used to keep the others alive. What she found was shocking—but also a mystery to viewers.

As we pick up episode 6 of Pluribus, titled “HDP,” we learn what she learned. Let’s dive in.

We pick up almost exactly where we left off the previous episode—with Carol running out of the facility. She’s shaken by what she saw. Frantic, she finds her camera to document it all. Running through the warehouse, she uncovers the pieces of people wrapped in plastic to be fed into a grinder to make the milk keeping everyone going. It’s a gruesome discovery, and one she wants to share.

Pluribus episode 5 - Credit: Apple TV

Carol makes a tape to get ready. But, she thinks better of it. She needs to be sure her message has gotten to the people. So, after some light cleaning to be sure the powder she spilled is gone, Carol hits the road.

Viva Las Vegas

Quickly, we flash to Las Vegas. That’s where Mr. Diabate (Samba Schutte) has been keeping himself. And, he’s been continuing to live out his fantasies. As we meet him, he has a whole casino set up in a James Bondesque dream. It’s a lot of fun and everyone is invested. When the scene ends, he heads to his suite and the rest go about their duties.

As he’s enjoying some whirlpool time with the ladies, he’s informed they all need to leave. Carol is coming. But he decides to stay and greet her. The others, as they did in Albuquerque, make sure to clear out. When Carol arrives, she finds a brightly lit hotel marquee welcoming her but no people aside from Mr. Diabate.

Once inside, she shares she has big news. She pulls out the camera to show him—but turns out he already knows they are consuming the dead to sustain life. Everyone knows, and there’s a handy video explanation from John Cena. Further, Carol learns all the others have continued regular meeting and check ins about how to make the world better. But she has been excluded. While she plays it off, it’s clear it stings. And Mr. Diabate clearly feels bad for Carol, recognizing she’s lonely and isolated, even if that was mostly her own doing.

But it’s not all bad news. Mr. Diabate also shares that the only way for any of the survivors to be turned is to give consent for an invasive procedure to harvest stem cells. If they decline, they will never join. He reveals he, himself, has declined at this time. And Carol quickly calls and leaves a message that she won’t consent, either.

Samba Schutte in "Pluribus," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Carol leaves Las Vegas for home. She didn’t make as much progress as she expected, but it seems that she feels more confident she can remain herself, for now. Mr. Diabate urges her to soften her approach and welcome back the others, but she seems resistant—for now.

Another rebel

Meanwhile, we end by going back to Manousos (Carlos-Manuel Vesga), who is still locked in his office. But he gets a package—a video tape. He pops it in and meets Carol. She shares what she learned about a way to reverse things and other survivors. Moved by this, he decides to leave his enclave. He heads to his house, finds some real food, and packs a bag. He’s now on a mission.

As he heads out, Manousos is stopped by his mother (Soledad Campos). She asks how she can help him. But he coldly replies she’s not his mother. He won’t be stopped, delayed, or swayed. As we leave, Manousos is in the car and beginning his journey—presumably to find Carol.

Thoughts on Pluribus episode 6

I speculated last week what she might find as the source of their food. It wasn’t surprising—though it was still unsettling.

The reaction and explanation were somewhat surprising. The twist that Carol isn’t in danger of being forced into the collective adds a longer runway to the concept, too. And I think she might find the partner she’s been looking for in Manousos, but how long before they connect? Otherwise, I wouldn’t mind seeing some of the continuing adventures of Mr. Diabate, who looks to be having a lot of fun. This was a fun and interesting episode that moved things forward.

Pluribus streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we recap the continuing adventures of Carol and the rest right here.