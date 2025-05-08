Poker Face season 2 episode 1 recap and review: Cynthia Erivo flaunts her acting depth

Poker Face is back and better than ever with the female Columbo efforts of Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne). It’s a drama, it’s a comedy, and honestly just a fun show to watch. You always know Cale is going to solve the case, but Natasha Lyonne has a slick coolness to her topped off with humorous sarcasm along the way. It’s no surprise to anyone why Poker Face season 2 on Peacock of the series holds a strong 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. After the success of the first season, creator Rian Johnson has made the second must-watch television.

Charlie is back on the run from the five families. Literally dodging Beatrix Hasps’ bullets at every turn. On the journey in the second season Charlie meets fascinating characters and solves countless mysteries. You’ll see a handful of familiar faces as Poker Face carries a long list of celebrity guest stars like John Mulaney, Melanie Lynskey, Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani, Katie Homes, and more! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Poker Face season 2, "A Game is A Foot," opens up big with Erivo. Sure, why not open with one of the biggest stars in pop culture today? Erivo plays a frustrated character named Amber, an Etsy rising star. She is one part of a set of quadruplets(or so she thinks), all played by Cynthia Erivo, of course.

Peacock

Amber can be seen taking care of her ailing mother who is on the brink of death. At the start of the episode, she is convinced that she will be the daughter who gets control of the money and estate when Norma (Jasmine Guy) passes. For she is the one who has stayed and taken care of the wretched old woman while her three other sisters went off to live their lives. However, that’s not the case when Paul, the family lawyer lets her in on the multi-decade secret that there is a fifth child she doesn’t know about. Felicity Price.

Now Felicity plays a well-known artist living off the grid in a camper in the woods. Imagine her surprise when a woman shows up looking identical to her. After some investigation, Amber feels her out in an attempt to see how she can get rid of her. The gears start turning as soon as she realizes the best move is to kill her and take over her identity.

In time Amber pushes her off the side of the bluffs and sends a video message to her sisters that she’s committing suicide. The only problem (besides Amber’s horrific acting job) is Felicity has a prosthetic leg. So she drags her body near the train tracks to make it look as if it gets cut off in the collision.

POKER FACE -- Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)

How does Charlie Cale fit into this story?

She meets one of the sisters Deliah, also known as Dede while on the run from the five families at an orchard. Meanwhile, Beatrix Hasp(Rhea Perlman) has her goons in Charlie’s cross-hairs.

The sisters were all former child stars on “Kid Cop Nights” but were never afforded much access to what they earned. Norma had blocked them from receiving their royalties. Dede leads a more simple life with aspirations to become an apple orchard owner. Which she could have done if Norma hadn’t left her daughters with not even dimes to rub together.

As for the other sisters, Erivo plays Bebe an eccentric DJ and Cece as a literature teacher who thinks she’s now French after a year of post-grad school. Amber the deceptor is no match for the human bull-shit detector. She figured it all out and was happy to help Dede get the money she deserved. She even thought about joining her on her orchard adventure and settling down. It was a nice thought until bullets flew at her head.

POKER FACE -- Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale -- (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

Poker Face Season 2 episode 1 review

Erivo puts on her best Eddie Murphy shoes in this role, giving each of the sisters a unique personality. No singing in this episode, unfortunately, but her acting is enough to keep you glued in. This episode really gives Erivo a chance to shine and show off her range, which she does beautifully.

The gift that Charlie Cale holds is that of unwanted mastery. While she does like to help people whether dead or alive, it’s still a gift that can come as a burden. Would you always like to know when people are lying to you? People are not always perfect and it’s a constant reminder that very few people can be trusted in this world.

Natasha Lyonne is a joy to watch on-screen. She conveys such a dope vibe but also an unbothered personality. It’s amazing what this woman can go through and still keep her sense of humor intact. Bouncing from town to town to solve all these murders has to be exhausting, but she deals with it in stride.

Unfortunately, her non-bullshit detector leaves much to be desired for the people she’s trying to figure out. Killers don’t often just say hey you got me without a fight. While she is street smart she’s not exactly brilliant. Her personality also helps her gain friends with pretty much anyone she meets. There’s an infectious radiance to her that draws people in.

You can catch the first three episodes of Poker Face on Peacock. New episodes will stream weekly through July 10.