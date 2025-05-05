Poker Face season 2 premieres with three new episodes this week (release time and preview)

Finally, it's time for Charlie Cale to get back on the case! After over two years of waiting, Poker Face season 2 makes its long-awaited premiere on Peacock on Thursday, May 8. The murder mystery comedy-drama from creator Rian Johnson returns with not only a super-sized new season but a super-sized season premiere that more than makes up for that long wait!

As previously mentioned, Poker Face season 2 premieres Thursday, May 8 on Peacock. The season premiere drops three new episodes at once before the 12-episode season continues releasing new episodes weekly on Thursdays for nine more weeks until the July 10 season finale. The first three episodes to be released are titled "The Game Is a Foot," "Last Looks," and "Whack-A-Mole."

While some streaming series are given a primetime release time, with new episodes released in the evenings, new episodes of Poker Face season 2 are expected to be released earlier. Sometimes release times can be a bit late if they're overnight, but at least they will be available as soon as you wake up to sneak in a watch before work and wait to dive in after your day has ended. It's a win-win!

POKER FACE -- S2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Simon Helberg, Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale | Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Poker Face season 2 trailer and preview

If you're wondering what to expect from Poker Face season 2, Charlie Cale's back on the road and solving mysteries one small town at a time. Following the shocking ending of season 1, Charlie's ducking the wrath of Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman), which sends her and her gift of lie detection under the radar. But is Charlie really ever under the radar when she drops into these towns and blows these murder cases wide open?

While the trailer released by Peacock doesn't give much away about the overarching season-long mystery of Charlie being on the run, the two-minute preview does tease her various mysteries. For season 2, she's upping the ante with some of her most exciting adventures yet, which take her to a baseball game, the beach, a haunted house (maybe?), a children's magic show, and a coffin.

Just like season 1, each episode will feature a new guest cast joining Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, and we can look forward to some super-exciting familiar faces, like John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Cynthia Erivo, Just Theroux, Awkwafina, John Cho, Jason Ritter, Sam Richardson, Melanie Lynskey, Kumail Nanjiani, Taylor Schilling, Simon Rex, Gaby Hoffmann, Alia Shawkat, Giancarlo Esposito, and so many more! Rhea Perlman also returns to reprise her role.

Check out the trailer in the video below!

I don't know about you, but I couldn't be more excited to watch Poker Face season 2. It's been one of my most highly anticipated shows returning in 2025, and it's sure to be one of the best shows of the year as well. If you somehow missed out on the show the first time around, catch up with the 10-episode first season before checking out the second, which everyone will surely be talking about all summer long. Thankfully, the wait ends the week and Charlie's mysteries continue.

Watch Poker Face season 2 on Peacock beginning Thursday, May 8.