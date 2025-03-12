3 updates you might have missed on Poker Face season 2 (including the release date!)

All the way back in February 2023, we got the good news that Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne was renewed for a second season. However it's been very delayed due to the actors and writers strikes that happened that year. Which meant the wait between seasons has been longer than anticipated. Thankfully now, we have lots of updates about Poker Face season 2, including the release date!

Created by Rian Johnson, the series became an instant hit when it premiered on Peacock. That has to do with the great stortelling, Lyonne's superb acting, and also the great number of guest stars we could expect to see with each new episode. Since it's been a while and there's been multiple updates, we've rounded them all for you here. Here's 3 updates you might have missed on Poker Face season 2.

POKER FACE -- S2 -- Pictured: Eva Jade Halford, Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/Peacock)

Poker Face season 2 is coming in May

As we previously reported, the crime comedy-drama meets murder mystery series' second season had been confirmed for spring 2025 after such a long wait! The season 1 finale was released all the way back in March 2023, more than two years ago now. Thankfully, we don't have to wait for the date to mark our calendars down anymore!

Poker Face season 2 premieres Thursday, May 8, 2025 with the first three episodes on Peacock. After that, one new episode will be released each week until the finale on July 10. So the show is going to be with us for a while! Another set of good news is that this season is an extra two episodes long compared to the first, coming in at 12 episodes. Yay!

POKER FACE -- S2 -- Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale -- (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

Peacock releases first-look teaser

Along with the release date news, Peacock has also shared the first-look teaser video of what we can expect in Poker Face season 2. As we know, the show is all about Charlie Cale who has the ability to know when someone is lying. This helps her out as she travels on the road in her now iconic Plymouth Barracuda to solve murder mysteries after going on the run herself.

Episodes feature a new set of characters and cast members, as well as a new crime to solve. This format doesn't always work for shows, but it definitely does for this one. Check out the video below!

A star-studded cast list and new images

As you saw in the teaser, there's many big names who are going to be guest stars on the second season. And that definitely has us pumped even more for what's to come. Some of the biggest ones include Wicked star Cynthia Eriva, Giancarlo Esposito, and Yellowjackets actress Melanie Lynskey and her husband Jason Ritte. It's unclear if they will be in the same episode or different ones at this time.

There's also Kumal Nanjiani, Katie Holmes, and so many more. Simon Helberg reprises his role from season 1 as Luca Clark. We shared the full guest cast list below, which comes in at almost 40 stars. Be sure to scroll down all the way to the end. We previously shared first-look images from the second season, and Peacock has released more with some of the guest stars, which are below!

Adrienne C. Moore

Alia Shawkat

Awkwafina

Ben Marshall

B.J. Novak

Carol Kane

Cliff “Method Man” Smith

Corey Hawkins

Cynthia Erivo

David Alan Grier

David Krumholtz

Davionte “GaTa” Ganter

Ego Nwodim

Gaby Hoffmann

Geraldine Viswanathan

Giancarlo Esposito

Haley Joel Osment

Jason Ritter

John Cho

John Mulaney

Justin Theroux

Kathrine Narducci

Katie Holmes

Kevin Corrigan

Kumail Nanjiani

Lauren Tom

Lili Taylor

Margo Martindale

Melanie Lynskey

Natasha Leggero

Patti Harrison

Rhea Perlman

Richard Kind

Sam Richardson

Sherry Cola

Simon Rex

Taylor Schilling

POKER FACE -- S2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Giancarlo Esposito, Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale — (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

POKER FACE S2— Pictured: Kumail Nanjiani -- (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

POKER FACE -- S2 -- Pictured: Cynthia Erivo -- (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

POKER FACE -- Pictured: (l-r) Jason Ritter, Method Man — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK)

POKER FACE -- Pictured: (l-r) Awkwafina, Alia Shawkat Lauren Tom -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK)

POKER FACE -- Pictured: Taylor Schilling — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK)

Poker Face season 2 premieres Thursday, May 8, 2025 with the first three episodes on Peacock.