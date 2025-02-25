6 political thrillers like Zero Day to binge-watch next

Zero Day is one of Netflix's most popular and talked about shows at the moment, which doesn't come as a surprise given its compelling storyline and amazingly talented cast. I mean, who wouldn't want to watch a show starring big names such as Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, etc.?

The entire first season of the new political thriller dropped on Netflix on Feb. 20, and with just six episodes, it didn't take long for viewers to binge-watch the whole installment. As expected, many rushed to search for details about a potential second season. However, they may not find the news they were hoping for. With Zero Day being billed as a limited series, the chances of it returning with a new season are slim, as its storyline is intended to be a self-contained narrative.

While this is disappointing news, there's no need to fret if you're craving more political thrillers. There are plenty of other gripping shows like Zero Day that will keep you hooked. In this article, we've rounded up six must-watch political thrillers that deliver the same intense drama and suspense you loved in Zero Day.

Designated Survivor Production Still | Netflix

Designated Survivor (2016-2019)

Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Natascha McElhone, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Tanner Buchanan, Kal Penn, Maggie Q

Kiefer Sutherland, Natascha McElhone, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Tanner Buchanan, Kal Penn, Maggie Q Seasons : 3

: 3 Where to watch: Netflix

Designated Survivor centers around Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who unexpectedly ascends from his role as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to President of the United States after a catastrophic attack wipes out everyone in the presidential line of succession. As he grapples with the immense challenges of leading the nation, Tom is also determined to find out who was responsible for the attack.

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 202 of The Diplomat | Netflix

The Diplomat (2023-)

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh

Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh Seasons: 2 and a third season on the way

2 and a third season on the way Where to watch: Netflix

After experienced U.S. diplomat Kate Wyler assumes her new high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom, she quickly finds herself navigating a web of international political tension while also dealing with her own complicated personal life, including her strained marriage.

PARADISE - “The Day” - Sinatra and Xavier confront the past, returning to the harrowing day that brought them to Paradise. Pictured are JAMES MARSDEN, STERLING K. BROWN, KRYS MARSHALL | Disney/Brian Roedel

Paradise (2025-)

Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, James Marsden

Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, James Marsden Seasons: 1 and a second season in the works

1 and a second season in the works Where to watch: Hulu

Paradise is the newest political thriller on this list. When the President of the United States is murdered, the lead agent on his Secret Service security detail, Agent Xavier Collins, becomes the prime suspect. An investigation into his murder then follows. We don't want to spoil anything, but there's a shocking twist at the end of the pilot episode that completely shifts the show's direction. You have got to check out this Hulu series!

(L to R) Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Amanda Warren as Catherine in episode 210 of The Night Agent | Christopher Saunders/Netflix

The Night Agent (2023-)

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei Seasons: 2 and a third season in the works

2 and a third season in the works Where to watch: Netflix

The Night Agent follows Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who is suddenly pulled into a dangerous conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of government. As he teams up with cybersecurity expert Rose Larkin, whose family has been mysteriously targeted, Peter must race against time to uncover the truth.

Anatomy of a Scandal Production Still | Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal (2022)

Cast: Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Joshua McGuire, Josette Simon

Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Joshua McGuire, Josette Simon Seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Netflix

Sophie Whitehouse was living a seemingly perfect life before her world was turned upside down when her husband, James Whitehouse, a high-ranking British politician, was accused of a shocking sexual assault by a former aide. As the case moves to trial, Sophie is forced to confront the unsettling possibility that her husband may not be the person she believed him to be.

Black Doves Production Still | Netflix

Black Doves (2024-)

Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Andrew Koji

Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Andrew Koji Seasons: 1 and a second season in the works

1 and a second season in the works Where to watch: Netflix

After her secret lover is assassinated, undercover spy Helen Webb makes it her personal mission to uncover the truth and track down his killer, even if it puts her in grave danger. To protect her, she is joined by Sam Young, an old friend and seasoned assassin.