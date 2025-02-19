The Night Agent star hints at the season 3 release window

Even though it's still been less than a month since The Night Agent season 2 premiered on Netflix, fans of the action series can't help themselves from wondering what's going to happen next in season 3 and, more specifically, when season 3 will be released. Well, we will have to wait patiently for The Night Agent season 3, but one of the stars just shared an exciting update.

As you might have known, cameras have already started rolling on season 3. The cast and crew filmed scenes for the upcoming season late last year in Istanbul before continuing production in the United States beginning in February 2025. Netflix confirmed earlier in the month that filming had resumed, though the streamer didn't divulge any additional release updates

The Night Agent season 2 star Amanda Warren, who played Peter's Night Action handler and hesitant ally Catherine Weaver, recently spoke with The Direct about season 2, her character, and the current plans for season 3. Thankfully, she shared a bit of insight on the status of season 3's production and offered her hope for when fans could potentially start binge-watching:

"I always hope for the same time next year. I can tell you that Night Agent shot at the same time last year, so we are on schedule. I mean, as a production now, they're really on schedule."

Warren compared the season 3 filming timeline to that of season 2 and noted that they are on schedule for the show to be able to return within a year. The actress said that as a TV viewer herself, she holds onto the hope that her favorite shows could premiere at the same time the following year. Nothing's confirmed just yet, but it's looking like January 2026 could be in the cards for season 3 based on Warren's comments.

With production in full swing and likely to wrap by early summer, based on season 2's time table, it's possible that season 3 could be ready for release by the end of 2025. However, Netflix already has a pretty busy rest of the year ahead of itself with the returns of Stranger Things, Wednesday, Emily in Paris, The Witcher, and more on the horizon. Two seasons in one year might not be doable.

It's much more probable that Netflix will hold The Night Agent season 3 for release sometime in early 2026. Even if it's not released again in January, we should gear up for Peter's next mission to kick off sometime within the first quarter of next year. No matter what, let's just be glad that we won't have to wait another two years in between seasons. We can handle waiting a year.

