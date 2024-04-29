3 questions we need Under the Bridge episode 4 to answer
Under the Bridge episode 4, titled "Beautiful British Columbia," is coming to Hulu on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
By Sandy C.
If you thought Reena's mysterious murder was going to be an easy one to figure out, you couldn't have been more wrong. Under the Bridge is three episodes in and we still have all the questions! But, for now, let's focus on the top three questions we have ahead of Under the Bridge episode 4.
Hulu will drop Under the Bridge episode 4 on Wednesday, May 1, at 3 a.m. ET, so we still have some time to speculate what truly happened under (and, I guess, on top of?) the bridge. But before we continue, please note there are spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on the true crime mini series.
Spoiler alert! Go stream the first three episodes on Hulu before reading on as we'll be discussing major events that have taken place.
Under the Bridge episode 4 is titled "Beautiful British Columbia," and the synopsis Hulu has shared for it teases that audiences will go back to the late 1970s. Fans will learn more about Suman (Archie Panjabi) and Manjit's (Ezra Faroque Khan) relationship, including how they met. "Beautiful British Columbia" will also pick up from where episode 3, "Blood Oath," left us. The girls of Seven Oaks go to dinner at Reena's (Vritika Gupta) home and, I'm sure you've all guessed, things do not go well.
Hulu shares:
"In 1979, Suman and Manjit fall in love, setting into motion a series of events that will change their lives forever. In 1997, the Seven Oaks girls come to the Virk house for a dinner to remember, leading to the shocking revelation of Manjit's secret.""
A dinner to remember? Say less! Save me a seat at the table, please! This is going to be an episode you don't want to miss. Be sure to watch it as soon as it drops to avoid bumping into spoilers online, which reminds us -- finale spoiler warning!
Was it Kelly who killed Reena Virk?
Guys, it was right in front of us all along. Is Kelly the murderer? Unless Under the Bridge is throwing another twist at us, it sure is looking like Kelly is the one who killed Reena. At the end of episode 3, "Blood Oath," Josephine (Chloe Guidry) is shocked to find Reena's boots in the closet. Dusty (Aiyana Goodfellow) is also frozen in disbelief. And Kelly? She grins and tells Josephine "I did it for you."
I don't know how much you know about the real case, but Kelly did, in fact, murder Reena. And Kelly did not act alone, but more on this later. But even though Under the Bridge is heavily inspired by the murder of Reena, it will not copy the case exactly as if happened. A lot has been included for dramatic effect. That said, we don't know if the series will reveal Kelly as the killer or an accomplice.
How was Warren involved in Reena's death?
In the real case, it was Warren Glowatski and Kelly who followed Reena and killed her. But, again, we're not sure how Under the Bridge will tell the story. However, Warren sure did appear to feel guilty, and even sort of admits his involvement to his girlfriend, in the final scene of episode three. Another hint this is the path Under the Bridge will go is Kelly telling Dusty that Warren won't have a girlfriend for long.
What criminal record does Reena's dad, Manjit Virk, have?
The Hulu series has not yet revealed the criminal charge Manjit Virk has (or used to have) on his record. But if you are familiar with the real case, you know that Reena falsely accused her father of sexual molestation. Reena did this so she could be removed from her home. It worked. Reena was taken from her parents and she went to live under the province's care for several months. Eventually, the teen dropped the charges, admitting that she only wanted to rebel and not live under her parent's strict and conservative rules.
Will this be the route Under the Bridge takes? Based on the synopsis teasing that the reveal will be "shocking" we sure think so! But there's only one way to find out these questions, and that's to watch Under the Bridge on Wednesday, May 1.