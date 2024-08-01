3 returning shows streaming on Hulu this month (August 2024)
By Sandy C.
This month is going to be a bit uneventful over at Hulu when it comes to new shows. Simply put, we were not able to find any new Hulu series worth recommending. But not to worry, because new seasons are dropping for not one, not two, but three of our favorite Hulu series!
Which returning favorites are streaming on Hulu this month with a new season? No need to do any research, we have all the information you need! From the premiere date, cast, synopsis, and more, here's a quick list (followed by all the details).
- Solar Opposites season 5, Aug. 12
- Reasonable Doubt season 2, Aug. 22
- Only Murders in the Building season 4, Aug. 27
Solar Opposites season 5
First up, we'll see Solar Opposites return with season 5 on Monday, Aug. 12. If you love a long binge-watch session, all 12 episodes of Solar Opposites season 5 will drop on the premiere date, so you'll have plenty to watch that week. The adult animated comedy was created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, and the voice cast includes Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Dan Stevens.
In July, during the Solar Opposites panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that the animated sitcom has been renewed for season 6.
Reasonable Doubt season 2
On Thursday, Aug. 22, the second season of Reasonable Doubt premieres, featuring new cast members Essence Atkins, Melissa Ponzio, and Vaughn W. Hebron. All three stars have signed on to recurring roles and we can't wait to see what drama they'll add to the upcoming season.
I feel like Reasonable Doubt fell under the radar last season, so I hope it captures the fans it deserves this time around! The second season of the legal drama will see Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) start over after the painful season 1 events. But Jax won't have all the time in the world to heal her wounds as she is forced to jump back into action when one of her friends seeks her help after killing her husband in self-defense.
Unlike Solar Opposites, Hulu will not drop all episodes of Reasonable Doubt season 2 on premiere date. Instead, the second season will arrive with two episodes, followed by a weekly episode until its season 2 finale on Oct. 7, for a total of nine episodes.
Only Murders in the Building season 4
And finally, Hulu saved the best for last with the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building streaming on Tuesday, Aug. 27. This season is looking to be the best one yet! In case you have been living under a rock, let us be the first to tell you that you are missing out if you're not already watching Only Murders in the Building. But don't worry, it's never too late to start.
The comedy-drama follows three unlikely best friends and neighbors Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charlies (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) after they bond over their love for true crime podcast. The trio love putting on their detective hats and trying to figure out who did it -- but it all becomes too real when a murder takes place in their building.
You can still catch up ahead of the season 4 debut! Go stream the first three seasons on Hulu. Season 4 arrives Aug. 27 with its season opener, followed by one weekly episode