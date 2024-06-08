The 5 best (and 2 worst) shows to stream on Hulu
By Sandy C.
Here at Show Snob, Hulu is one of our favorite streaming platforms. Not only does the streamer feature many original content (both movies and shows), but it also streams many network favorites! If you aren't able to catch a show when it airs on the network, it's great to know that Hulu will have it available to stream at a later time.
Another thing to love about Hulu, is its partnership with FX, which has given us many great FX on Hulu shows such as The Bear and American Horror Stories. Needless to say, selecting only five shows for this list was not an easy task! And stay tuned, because as new favorites come in, we'll be updating this list.
5 must-watch shows to stream
Under the Bridge
Not looking to commit to a long running series? Or maybe you just don't have the time. Whatever the reason, Under the Bridge is perfect for a weekend watch. The limited series features eight episodes and they are all streaming on Hulu. And being a limited series, a second season won't be happening.
So what is Under the Bridge about? I seriously can't praise the crimed-drama enough. From the acting to the clever and quick storytelling, it's a captivating series. Be warned, though! There is no happy ending here. Under the Bridge is based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey. The book details the heartbreaking case of 14-year-old Reena Virk, who was murdered by those she believed were her friends.
The Bear
The third season of The Bear arrives on June 27, 2024, so you may not be able to catch up and watch the first two seasons on Hulu before the premiere date. But don't let that discourage you from watching. Besides, there's a fourth season in the works already, so you'll have something to look forward to. It's one of the best series on Hulu, and for good reason!
Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri star in The Bear, which follows a young and successful chef named Carmer Bercatto aka Carmy. When Carmy inherits his family's sandwich shop, he gives up his career to run it.
The Handmaid's Tale
Now, I know you have heard about The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu. So this is your sign to finally watch it. And no, it is not too late! There are five seasons available to stream right now, but there is a sixth (and final) season expected to arrive in 2025. That said, you have plenty of time to catch up. Trust us, you'll be wondering why you waited so long to watch.
The Handmaid's Tale takes place in a dystopian future where women's rights no longer exist. With that, you should know not to expect a fun comedy-drama. Instead, you'll be in for a wild rollercoaster of emotions, and not the happy ones!
Only Murders in the Building
What's so great about Only Murders in the Building if you're a new fan, is that three seasons are available to stream on Hulu. So if you enjoy the first several episodes (you may need to watch two or three episodes to get into it) there's more where that came from! Additionally, Hulu has renewed the comedy-drama for a fourth season, set to premiere this summer on Aug. 17.
The star-studded series follows three strangers (Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short) who form an unlikely bond and friendship over their obsession with true crime. So after a person in their building turns up dead, they get together to try and solve the mystery! Even if you have never seen the show, I'm sure you've heard about it. And we can confirm that it is worth the hype. Need another reason to watch? Sooo many fun celebrity cameos!
The Dropout
The biographical drama dramatizes the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her disgraced biotechnology company, Theranos. It is based on a true story, but for the Hulu drama, details and characters may have been changed. The main focus is Holmes, her story, and the rise of her company. The Dropout explores how Holmes got away with so many lies and her motivation for it all. Amanda Seyfried portrays Elizabeth Holmes in what is one of her best roles. The series also stars Naveen Andrews, Elizabeth Marvel, William H. Macy, and others.
2 shows to skip
Nine Perfect Strangers
How Nine Perfect Strangers got renewed for a second season is beyond me! The Hulu drama is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. I didn't read the book, I'll admit, but from what I heard, it's not all that great. That should have been our first hint that the series is also not going to be worth the hype. Nine Perfect Strangers follows a group of strangers who arrive at the Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort for a 10-day retreat. The series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, and others. But don't let the star power of this cast fool you! I'd say skip it and watch something else.
The Kardashians
Now, I love drama as much as the next person, but when it comes to The Kardashians on Hulu, I think we've seen it all. Each season promises to spill all of the tea, but none of that has happened. For starters, since these seasons are filmed months before we get to see it. So all of the events that take place in the seasons, we have already heard about on the news or social media. Sure, there are a few details we learn about, but is it worth it? Not in my opinion.