4 great shows like Modern Family
Can you believe Modern Family is celebrating its 15th anniversary? Where did the time go!? It's one of my personal favorite sitcoms ever, and it's definitely on my mind often. I recently just rewatched all 11 seasons, and it's gotten me feeling nostalgic.
If you're in the same boat, you might be looking for something new to watch. And you'll want a series that has the same feel to it. Well, that's what we're here for! If you miss Modern Family (streaming on Hulu and Peacock), here's 4 great shows like the sitcom on streaming that you need to check out.
Full House
Stream all 8 seasons on Hulu, Disney+, or Max
If you've seen Full House, then you know why this show is at the top of the list. I would definitely say that this '80s sitcom is the closest one to Modern Family. There's some dramatic moments, lessons to be learned, while dealing with the shenanigans of both the adults and kids. Sound familiar? That's basically a sum up of Modern Family!
What I love about Full House too is that it not only focused on the lives of the adults, but the kids as well. And I think that's what made it so successful. At the time it came out, it was really uncommon to have the storylines and plot so focused on the characters' children as well. That's what made it stand out though. And that's one of the reasons why Modern Family is so relatable.
Plus if you like the feel of a big ensemble cast, the sitcom will give you that as well. Whether you've already seen the show or not, be sure to add Full House to your list! I personally love Full House more, but if you want even more of the world, there's a sequel series, Fuller House, with all 5 seasons streaming on Netflix as well.
Schitt's Creek
Stream all 6 seasons on Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+
While the Rose family is very stuck-up at the beginning of the series, they learn to become more compassionate and actually care about each other. Schitt's Creek follows parents Johnny and Moria and their adult children David and Alexis who have to go live in a small, beat up town at the motel they own after losing their fortune. David can be very dramatic and his facial expressions are what make you laugh, which reminds me of Cam for sure.
This series is so wonderful in seeing the family eventually come together to work through their situation, learn how to love the town they're stuck in, and begin to connect as a family. And that's what Modern Family is all about. Having that familial connection. Just like how Jay learns to give better attention to the needs of his adult children, Claire and Mitchell, Johnny and Moira learn the same lesson. Though don't worry. With this being a comedy, there's many hilarious and lighthearted moments as well.
Catastrophe
Stream all 4 seasons on Prime Video
Some of you may not have heard of this show, but it has Sharon Hogan and Rob Delaney. So I knew when it first came out in 2015 that I had to watch it. The actress is absolutely hilarious and I love her delivery. Now this one is different than Modern Family, but I think it will still give you the same feel with the family element. In Catastrophe, Sharon Morris (Hogan) who lives in London and Rob Norris (Delaney) who is visiting the city meet and sleep together for almost a week. When Rob goes back to Boston, Sharon finds out she's pregnant.
She tells Rob and he ends up moving to London. And that's when the two really start to get to know each other and figure out how they're going to raise this baby together. They do start that and eventually marry. Though of course not everything is easy. This comedy-drama is a great look at what happens and how you deal with unexpected surprises life might throw at you. Especially when it comes to family. And I feel like Modern Family explored that at times too.
This Is Us
Stream all 6 seasons on Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix
Alrighty. This Is Us is way more dramatic than Modern Family, I know. Literally this show will make you cry like every episode. Though what's at the center of it? It has a very similar theme of focusing on the lives and challenges both the adults face, as well as the kids. Randall was adopted by Jack and Rebecca Pearson. And what I appreciate about the drama is that it showed how even though the Pearsons of course love Randall, the two white parents don't know everything there is to know about raising a black son.
I feel like Lily's adoption and perhaps a storyline of her asking more questions about her birth parents or where she comes from could have been a really strong plot line for her, as well as Mitchell and Cam. I think this was a bit of a missed opportunity. So if you feel the same, then This Is Us is going to give you that. Plus, just like the other shows on this list, it's all about the importance of family at the end of the day. And no matter how crazy and hectic life for the Dunphys, Pritchetts, and Tuckers could get, family was no. 1. And that's what This Is Us represents as well.