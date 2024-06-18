5 Bridgerton season 3 part 2 moments that made us swoon
It's time to revisit Bridgerton season 3 part 2 and choose 5 moments that made us swoon! In part 1 audiences were treated to Penelope and Colin's engagement and steamy carriage ride, the possible budding romance between Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury's brother Marcus, the development of Benedict's situationship with Lady Tilley Arnold and Francesca Bridgerton might be experiencing butterflies in her stomach at the sight of a certain Earl of Kilmartin.
As much as the second half of the season was filled with edge-of-your-seat, heartbreaking melodrama, there were plenty of heartfelt and heart pounding moments too. Did your top steamy moment make our list?
Let's find out together! Be warned, there will be spoilers.
1. Penelope and Colin's first time
Netflix's Bridgerton meshes the worlds of proper and heartwarming romance with realistic and intimate sexy moments shared between two characters, or as we'll later visit, or more. As much as we love hearing Colin declare his undying love for Penelope, even going as far as defending her before her mother, we like seeing the buildup and moment of the lovebird's first time together.
Considering this is during a time when sex is not outright talked about (especially between mothers and daughters), it's not surprising that young and sophisticated ladies are unprepared for their first time with their husbands. For Penelope and Colin, she had to rely on both instinct and guidance.
But what makes their first time extra special is the way both engage in the act before they are married while learning each other's bodies. One moment Colin is showing Penelope around their new home, the next they are gazing at each other through a full-length mirror before clothes are removed and the fire between them has been ignited.
Although Colin is experienced, following the common path of his brothers, Penelope is nervous and wants to make sure she doesn't disappoint. Colin is patient and the two engage in their love making, slowly and passionately.
2. Benedict's decision
Benedict Bridgerton has had more relationships than I can count. And unfortunately for him, all of them ended with someone getting their heart broken.
Yes, including this one. What starts as a purely sexual relationship with the widowed Lady Tilley Arnold, develops into something beyond Benedict's comfort zone.
They never discussed what their relationship was, so when Benedict finds Tilley has been engaging in sex with her friend Paul, he's unsure how to feel about it. When Tilley suggests he engage in acts with them he initially declines.
Benedict had found himself in similar situations where he immediately bailed. But for some reason this time he doesn't.
The three engage in acts together, assumably quite often, breaking all forms of convention for the time. But as we mentioned it doesn't last, as Tilley confesses she has feelings for Benedict, asking for exclusivity which he cannot provide.
He has found his freedom through her and seemingly doesn't want to settle down. At least not right now.
3. Francesca's wedding
If you thought Penelope and Colin's wedding was the only one happening this season, you were wrong. Francesca Bridgerton finds love too and like her siblings before her, she marries for love.
Francesca's debut wasn't an easy adjustment, as she found herself enjoying the peace and quiet rather than being the center of attention. Although Queen Charlotte tries to set her up with Lord Samadani, Francesca finds love and solace with the Earl of Kilmartin; a quiet, awkward but kind, young man.
Their relationship thrives in ways Violet Bridgerton struggles to understand but in due time she comes around to see the Earl as her daughter does. She can see the bond they share is unbreakable and approves of their marriage.
Unlike seemingly every marriage of the ton, Francesca wanted something small, private, and within the walls of the Bridgerton home. Watching two unusual but sweet old souls find each other during a time where being seen as such is irregular, made our hearts cry in delight!
There is truly someone out there for everyone.
4. Anthony and Kate's special announcement
Anthony and Kate made a brief appearance at the beginning of the season, still as madly in love with each other as before. The issue of Kate becoming Viscountess is pushed aside so they can take an extended honeymoon, however, upon their return we learn rather quickly that Kate is pregnant.
The two try multiple times to make their announcement but even when they finally do, Cressida Cowper steals the moment revealing (lying) she is Lady Whistledown. Although the news seemed to please Violet and Lady Danbury, we unfortunately don't revisit this moment for the rest of the season.
Violet becomes occupied with Francesca and Marcus, not to mention Colin's engagement to Penelope. The power couple does not show their distaste for the neglect but decides to visit Kate's family in India, where undoubtedly the baby will be born.
We are so happy to see Anthony and Kate still going strong and about to become parents. We hope to see the baby next season!
5. Penelope and Colin's happy ending
Last but certainly not least is the ending of the season, which reveals that Penelope's sisters gave birth to daughters while Penelope and Colin welcomed a baby boy. This means Penelope's son will be inheriting the Featherington estate and fortune.
The scene also insinuates that Penelope was either already pregnant by the time she and Colin wed, or she became pregnant shortly after. In the same scene, we see Portia Featherington and Violet doting on their shared grandchild while Lady Whistledown's voice narrates her latest issue of gossip.
Her voice then transitions to Penelope's voice, where she seemingly decides to write as herself instead of the popular alias. This could mean that Penelope will continue writing as herself and perhaps take a different approach to her writing altogether.
But most of all we simply gushed over the fact that Penelope and Colin remain happily married with a baby boy. What's next for the couple?
We can only hope for more blessings and good fortune.
Bridgerton season 3 is now available for streaming on Netflix.