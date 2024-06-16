Bridgerton season 3 episode 8 is packed with realizations, reveals, and reconciliations (Recap)
Cressida proves to be even more trouble in Bridgerton season 3 episode 8 as many things come to a head. We've reached the final episode of the season, and it's jam-packed with realizations, reveals, and reconciliations. Here's all that happened in "Into the Light!"
Getting blackmailed
After one of the printers blabs his mouth to Cressida that Lady Whistledown is a redhead at the end of episode 7, she puts two and two together and figures out the real author is Penelope. She pays Penelope a visit at her new home with Colin, and Cressida blackmails her. She wants double the queen's reward so she can set up a life abroad in exchange for keeping her secret. This is when Portia walks in and Cressida reveals everything to her as well. Penelope goes to Colin not for money, but because she wants to be honest with him. No more lies.
Thanks to Whistledown, she has £10,000 easy, which Colin, Eloise, and Portia are all shocked by. Actually, she's made more than that. Go Penelope! While Penelope just wants to pay Portia off, Colin doesn't like that he's being blackmailed and no one listens to Penelope. Instead, he wants to go speak with Cressida and talk to her about how ruinous this could be for both of them. He has a compelling and heartfelt speech but no offense, in typical men's fashion, he made things worse. And that's because he didn't just listen to Penelope in the first place. Now, Cressida wants double the amount of money and for Whistledown to restore her reputation.
The final ball of the season, and a confession
Cressida's efforts don't work though because at her sisters' ball, which Penelope unknowing to them helps pay for, she decides to reveal her true identity to the ton. After barging into Penelope and Colin's wedding in episode 7, Queen Charlotte is still adamant about one of the Bridgertons being Lady Whistledown. Lady Danbury is an old friend of her and knows how to speak with the queen, telling her that perhaps Lady Whistledown isn't trying to beat the queen at the game but just stay in the game. Something Queen Charlotte can relate to. This is when we have a feeling perhaps Lady Danbury has an idea who the author could be, and that's confirmed later in the episode.
Anyway, Penelope decides to send a letter to Queen Charlotte as well as one to Violet . She pleads with the queen to let her speak her case before she makes judgment. There's a great monologue of Penelope explaining her reasons for creating Lady Whistledown, how she hasn't used it in the best way which has hurt some people, and how she'd like to use her pen more responsibly going forward if the queen allows it. Queen Charlotte sees how humbled she is, and will allow Penelope to continue writing her issues for now. After all, what's life without a little bit of gossip?
Earlier in the episode, Penelope told Colin that she doesn't need him to save her. She just needs his support and wonders what's holding him back from being able to forgive her. He doesn't know. But I think I do. It's that at this point with Lady Whistledown a secret, that's always standing between them so to speak, and he sees Penelope and the author as two different people. However when he goes back to read all the letters between them, which he's kept, he realizes that Penelope and Lady Whistledown are the same voice. He admits that he's been jealous of Penelope's success and bravery, and he can't believe someone like her loves him. He finally sees Penelope for who she is and accepts her, and her writer alter ego. And the angst is over!
Mothers reconciling with daughters
While Penelope doesn't really get an apology from her sisters, they do compliment her and that's kind of their way of changing the way they treat her. At least a step in that direction. But when it comes to Penelope and Portia, there was really great moments of the two of them together and her mother realizing that she needs to do better. They need to do better about supporting one another and having a better relationship. And that definitely makes Penelope happy.
When the solicitor stops by the Featherington house again, he tells Portia that he knows she didn't inherit money from her late aunt, who was living in poverty. Especially as she actually owed money. The funds actually came from Jack Featherington's fraudulent activities, which means he'll need to transfer their home to another family. But when Penelope shares her Lady Whistledown secret with the ton, she tells her mom that they can tell the solicitor that's actually where the money came from and they can keep their estate.
Finally, another wedding happens and that's Lord Kilmartin and Francesca. She and her hsuband want to go live in John's family estate in Scotland where it's much more quiet. Violet is sad that it's so far away, Violet is finally able to see there's a beauty in the slow approach as she phrases it, and full accepts the man that her daughter loves. Or, it seems loves in a certain way. I don't know I'm a bit confused. Eloise is tagging along to go to Scotland with her sister so she can finally be more worldly, and their travel party also includes John's cousin, Michaela Stirling. When Francesca meets her, she gets flustered and trips over her words, indicating that she actually likes women.
Elsewhere in the ton
Benedict does a lot of sleeping around with Lady Tilley and Paul, opening up his world to knew experiences and possibilities. When Tilley invites him over and it's just her, she admits that even though she's the one who wanted to keep things purely physical, she's started to have real feelings for Benedict. He's flattered, but also tells her that thanks to his experience with her and Paul, they've helped him realize how good it feels to be free and not tied down. And he's not ready for his world to close again. And I guess that's the end of that. All season we hadn't gotten the sweet swing scenes between Benedict and Eloise, and finally it happened in the final episode of Bridgerton season 3!
Finally, Lady Danbury mentions her brother to Violet and how she doesn't need her permission if she'd like to explore something with him. After all, she never got hers. And Lady Danbury is hinting about her relationship with Violet's father, Lord Ledger, as we saw in the prequel series Queen Charlotte. Violet simply tells her that she does know, and she knows that her dad was a good man and Lady Danbury has been a good friend. And so she basically reassured her old friend that this truth won't come between them.
Goodbye, gentle reader
And finally, we flashforward to where there's three new Featherington babies added to the family. Prudence and Philippa both have girls, while Penelope and Colin have a baby boy! And he's now the new Lord Featherington. We also learn that Colin has finally written his book, with the help of Penelope of course.
The most bittersweet part though is that we hear Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown as she reads from the issue, and it's with a "heavy heart that I write this final short sentence as Lady Whistledown. Goodbye." When for a moment we think perhaps Penelope is putting down her pen, that's not true! The voiceover switches to Penelope's voice as now she doesn't need to sign her issues with a pseudonym. Now at the end, they're signed "Penelope Bridgerton!"
Bridgerton season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. To find all of this season's recaps, click here!