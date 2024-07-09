5 characters we want to see in The Mandalorian & Grogu (who are not Din Djarin and Grogu)
Din Djarin and Grogu's story is over just yet. Our popular and heroic duo from the widely successful Disney Plus Star Wars shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett will be returning, but this time on the big screen.
Titled, The Mandalorian & Grogu, the film is projected to arrive in 2026 but the details remain mysterious as of right now. While we can expect a lot of action, adventure, some humor, and heartfelt moments, we're hoping to see the return of the following 5 characters.
If you are not caught up on The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett, there will be spoilers!
1. Cobb Vanth
The Marshal of Freetown begins our list as the last time we have seen Cobb Vanth is during the end credits of The Book of Boba Fett. Vanth, who had aided Din Djarin in The Mandalorian season 2 seemed like an obvious choice in Boba Fett's upcoming battle with the Pykes.
Din took it upon himself to visit the Marshal and ask for help, although Vanth was understandably apprehensive. After Din leaves Vanth seems to change his mind, however, the deadly mercenary and bounty hunter Cad Bane shows up with threats to not get involved.
Thanks to Vanth's idiotic and trigger-happy deputy, Vanth gets shot by Bane but seemingly doesn't die. In the last scene of The Book of Boba Fett we see Vanth in Fett's bacta tank with the droid applications guy. This insinuates that Vanth may be getting some upgrades that will save his life as it had for Fennec Shand.
We have not seen Vanth since and would love to see how he's been doing in the upcoming film. Will he be more machine than man?
Will his upgrades make him stronger? Or will he still be the same Marshal, just with some modifications to keep him alive?
2. The Armorer
How can we not look forward to The Armorer's return? Although she began as a minor character of sorts, she was one of the focal points of The Mandalorian season 3.
As the leader of Din's clan, a more religious and stricter sect of Mandalorians, she remained wise, loyal, and deadly in a fight. Soft-spoken yet never one to underestimate, The Armorer and Mandalorians from all beliefs gathered together and managed to defeat Moff Gideon and begin rebuilding their home on Mandalore.
Since Din and Grogu are enjoying their new home and life on Nevarro, it would be a joy to see what has been happening on Mandalore and how The Armorer is keeping all manner of Mandalorians together and unified.
3. Boba Fett and Fennec Shand
Ok, so we cheated a little bit and included two characters for this one but truthfully, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand go hand in hand as boss and right-hand woman. Both are deadly, strong-willed, loyal to each other and let's face it, two popular and bad#$^ characters.
Their team up began when Boba Fett was on a mission to find his Mandalorian armor, once belonging to his father (actually his clone) Jango Fett. His miraculous escape from the sarlacc pit would be the beginning of a long journey for Fett, but it is how he found Fennec Shand.
After saving Shand's life by bringing her to the man who does human repairs and modifications by using droid parts, she returns the favor by helping him take Jabba's palace. But after all is said and done, Fett and Shand remained a very powerful team. Together they aided Din Djarin in rescuing Grogu from Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian season 2.
After Din helps Fett with the Pykes, we can only assume the Daimyo of Mos Espa is spending his days keeping the peace. But let's face it, we miss both him and Shand.
4. Migs Mayfield
Sarcastic, and deadly but calm in the face of pressure, we're awfully curious what became of Migs Mayfield after aiding Din Djarin in Grogu's rescue in The Mandalorian season 2. Migs and Din already knew each other as per The Mandalorian season 1 but season 2 is where we really learn more about him.
Although Migs is initially given no choice, he does help get Din out of a tight spot when he's forced to remove his helmet to access an Empire system to find Moff Gideon's location in search of Grogu. When Din fails to convince (lie to) General Hess, Migs steps forward to alleviate the situation.
Even though his life was on the line as well. In the end, they are successful with the destruction of an Empire base to boot.
Migs is freed and promises that he will not tell anyone that he saw Din's face. What a standup guy!
Where has he been? Has he turned his life around?
Will he and Din reunite? We hope so!
5. Peli Motto
We cannot get enough of Peli Motto! She brings new life and joy into both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett with her spunky personality, humor, and positive attitude.
She may just be the only person Din could never intimidate. And like everyone else on both shows, she adores the cute and cuddly Grogu.
Surely Din will be needing to visit Tatooine again, and surely he'll be seeking Peli to fix his starfighter, gain information, or just for old times' sake. Of all the characters, she can rival Grogu for the amount of smiles she puts on the faces of fans and audiences!
Oh, and we can't forget her droids, especially R5-D4 and BD-72!
The Mandalorian is available for streaming on Disney Plus.