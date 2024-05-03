5 disturbing shows to watch if you liked Baby Reindeer
Want to keep the trauma going? Here are five more disturbing shows to watch if you liked Baby Reindeer on Netflix.
By Sandy C.
Don't let the seemingly innocent title fool you, Netflix's Baby Reindeer is no peaceful walk in the woods! The drama-thriller is based on Richard Gadd's true and horrifying experience as a victim of sexual assault and stalking. That's right, folks, the series is based on a shocking true story of how the system failed to protect Gadd, an actor and comedian.
Even if you have yet to check out Baby Reindeer for yourself, chances are that you have heard others talk about it. Maybe you bumped into a post online or overheard your coworkers chatting about it. Baby Reindeer became an instant hit on Netflix as soon as it dropped on April 11, 2024.
Spoiler-free zone! If you haven't watched Baby Reindeer on Netflix, please note that there are no spoilers below! However, we do recommend similar shows for you to watch. So if you have seen one of the shows we suggest, you'd probably enjoy Baby Reindeer.
For those who have already watched the series and want to keep the trauma and disturbing vibes going, here are five other shows to stream today.
You (Netflix)
Let's kick things off by slowly dipping our toes in the pool. You on Netflix may not be nearly as serious as Baby Reindeer. It's also not the most disturbing show on this list, but the center character in You still fits the bill! You follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a professional stalker and hopeless romantic who is as delusional as they come!
If you want to watch something lighter than Baby Reindeer, but with it still featuring a stalker (and serial killer, in You's case) and themes of trauma and mystery, I recommend you start with You before diving in further.
I May Destroy You (HBO/Max)
Cut from the same cloth as Baby Reindeer, we have I May Destroy You, available to stream on Max. The psychological drama is set in London and follows Arabella (portrayed by Michaela Coel), a young writer struggling to get her life back after being raped. Coel is also the writer and creator of the series, which she based on her real-life experiences.
Sharp Objects (Max)
Based on Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name, Sharp Objects is not a true story. But the psychological thriller still features heavy themes of trauma, mystery, and personal demons. Amy Adams stars as Camille Preaker, a crime reporter who struggles with alcoholism and self-harm. After being discharged from a psychiatric hospital, Camille visits her hometown to investigate a recent murder.
Beef (Netflix)
Beef is another series that takes audiences on a journey trauma with a generous splash of road rage. Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, Beef centers on two strangers (Yeun and Wong) who are involved in a car incident that was fueled by road rage. This is a 10 episode series, the perfect length for a great weekend binge-watch. Stream it on Netflix.
Under the Bridge (Hulu)
Hulu's Under the Bridge is based on the disturbing true story of the murder of Reena Virk. Though some events are dramatized and added for shock and entertainment, the center of the story is true. Reena Virk leaves home to meet her friends, the same people who end up killing her. There are twists and revelations as the murder case is being investigated.
Under the Bridge will feature eight episodes. At the time of this writing, the first four episodes are available to stream on Hulu. The rest will drop weekly on Wednesdays.
All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are streaming on Netflix. Which of these five shows will you be streaming first?