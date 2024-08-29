5 must-watch shows on Hulu, including Grotesquerie and Tell Me Lies season 2!
By Sandy C.
Who else is super excited about the arrival of Fall TV? All TV watchers should be, especially if you have a Hulu subscription. Hulu is never one to fall behind on delivering great series, and the month of September is no exception!
From the highly anticipated (and rather controversial) series American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez to the return of Tell Me Lies, Hulu is the streaming platform you want to have access to for all your entertainment needs. Check Hulu’s streaming guide for every single title dropping in September.
Hulu is going to kick off the month with some old favorite movies such as Freaky Friday and The Lizzie McGuire Movie. And just in time for spooky season, we’ll also be able to stream I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and Jennifer’s Body. But then, on Sept. 4, Hulu gets straight to business with the debut of Tell Me Lies season 2.
The first two episodes of Tell Me Lies drop on Sept. 4, followed by one weekly episode until the finale. Season 1 took its time setting up the story, and characters, and escalating the drama, but season 2 is ready to drop the bombs. Don’t worry, we won’t be sharing any spoilers here. However, if you haven’t caught up on the first season, you only have a few days to do so!
On Sept. 17, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez debuts on FX, and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day (Sept. 18). This is one of the most anticipated series of the year, but also rather controversial. In case you have been living under a rock, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez details the rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez, a former NFL player for the New England Patriots. The drama stars Josh Andres Rivera, Jake Cannavale, Jaylen Barron, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and others.
The third series we can’t wait to watch is Grotesquerie, created by Ryan Murphy. This horror drama stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, and Travis Kelce, among others. YES, Travis Kelce. I’m excited to see Kelce showing off his acting chops. Grotesquerie will feature 10 episodes, with the first two dropping on Sept. 25, followed by one weekly episode. Grotesquerie follows Detective Lois Tryon who reluctantly teams up with the local nun, Sister Megan, to track down someone (or something) who has been committing heinous crimes in their community.
Here are our top 5 picks on Hulu for the month of September 2024
- Tell Me Lies season 4, Sept. 4
- Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Sept. 6
- In Vogue: The 90s, Sept. 13
- American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, Sept. 18
- Grotesquerie, Sept. 25