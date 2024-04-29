5 Questions we have about Fallout Season 1
Fallout season 1, which aired on Amazon Prime Video, is the live adaptation of the successful video game franchise of the same name. This post-apocalyptic drama, filled with grit, dark comedy, and surprises around every corner, proved successful receiving an Average Tomatometer score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The show followed three main characters: Lucy from Vault 33, Maximus of The Brotherhood of Steel, and Cooper Howard AKA: The Ghoul. Each of their lives is drastically changed and intertwined as they battle each other, raiders, and other survivors of the Wasteland.
Although season 1 had a thrilling and satisfying conclusion, the show left a lot of unanswered questions. We chose 5 to talk about today.
1. Did Maximus cut off Dane's foot?
Maximus only wants one thing: to be a knight of The Brotherhood of Steel. It is all he's ever wanted since his rescue by a knight after Shady Sands was bombed.
The problem is Max can't quite meet the Brotherhood's expectations. He's unable to impress his teachers and constantly gets bullied.
So, you can imagine when his best friend Dane is chosen to be a squire to Knight Titus, Max takes it pretty hard. As luck or misfortune would have it, the next morning Dane suffers a horrific foot injury with Max pegged becoming the main suspect.
However, he is able to convince the Brotherhood he was not responsible and goes in Dane's place as Knight Titus' squire. When Max reunites with the Brotherhood with the fake head during the season finale, so that Lucy can use the real one to save her father, the organization prepares to execute him.
To save Max, Dane reveals they caused the injury to their foot. Max is spared with the promise of revealing the actual location of the head.
Throughout the entire season, we flip-flopped between accusing Max of harming his friend or Dane committing the deed. But by the end, we still do not know who did it.
2. How was Moldaver still alive 200 years later?
Moldaver presents herself as cutthroat and brutal from the get-go. As the leader of a group of raiders, they slaughtered many survivors of Vault 33 and kidnapped Vault 33's Overseer, Hank, Lucy, and Norm's dad.
What we didn't know at the time was that she, like many of the characters we come to meet, was alive before the bombs fell. She was the leader of a group who knew of Vault-Tec's secrets and met Cooper Howard during one of those said meetings.
She convinced him to spy on his wife, who was working for Vault-Tec. Due to this, Cooper is able to learn Vault-Tec's plans for nuclear war.
We learn that Moldaver's violent actions at the beginning of the season were so that she could acquire cold fusion to bring life back into the destroyed Shady Sands. But how was she still alive, appearing practically the same age, 200 years later?
Was she also sleeping in a chamber like the members of Vault-Tec in 31? Was she a clone?
We don't know and we may never know as she dies during the season 1 finale.
3. How does one become a Ghoul?
At one point in his life, Cooper Howard was a talented and famous actor, known mostly for his Westerns. But at another point, between when the bombs dropped and the present apocalypse, he became a disfigured and feared Ghoul.
And he's not the only one. Season 1 revealed many ghouls, but never explained how this happens.
Is it due to the exposure to radiation? Is it from radiation poisoning?
We do not truly know. What we do know is that Ghouls are unwelcomed guests in the Wasteland.
If Ghouls do not drink a certain unnamed vial, they will become ravenous creatures who only want to feed (pretty much fast-moving zombies). We also learn that you can become a Ghoul by simply drinking the vial, such was the case with Thaddeus.
4. What happened to Cooper Howard's family?
Before Vault-Tec's involvement, Cooper Howard seemed to have a pleasant life. He was happily married, had a daughter, a dog, and a successful film career.
He was an honest man with morals and values. But all of that gets turned upside down when his wife, Barb, pushes him to promote Vault-Tec.
By the time he's become a practical spokesperson for the company, Barb is all in with the vaults and remaining secretive about her job. It is revealed that Barb was fully aware that not all the vaults were good and she was obsessed with making sure her family gets placed in one of the safe vaults.
While we do not see when Cooper and Barb get divorced, we do see the moment the bombs are dropped in California, as Cooper and his daughter Janey try to escape via his horse at a child's birthday party. But after that, we have no idea what happened to Barb and Janey.
And it seems the Ghoul doesn't either, as he makes it very clear to Hank in the season 1 finale. Hank, of course, doesn't reveal their location and escapes.
If Barb and Janey are still alive, where are they and why were they separated from Cooper?
5. Who is running Vault 31?
During the season 1 finale, Norm takes matters into his own hands and enters Vault 31 only to find a brain in a jar riding a Roomba. Beyond that was a room full of people in chambers.
It is revealed that the people are Vault-Tec management, which include new Vault 33 Overseer Betty, Steph, and Hank. This is why every Overseer for Vaults 31-33 always came from Vault 31.
But now that Norm knows the truth, the brain in the jar cannot let him escape. It locks him inside leaving audiences wondering how he'll escape.
But whose brain is this? Do they actually run Vault 31 as Overseer or does someone else call the shots?
What questions do you still have after watching Fallout season 1? Let us know in the comments below!
You can watch Fallout season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.