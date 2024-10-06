6 great shows like Euphoria
By Sandy C.
I will start by saying there are no shows like Euphoria. The HBO series is in a league of its own and to this day remains unmatched. But unfortunately, it is going to be a while before we get new episodes of the Zendaya teen drama. And that season 2 cliffhanger isn’t making this waiting game any easier.
Euphoria stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a teen drug addict fresh out of rehab and struggling to stay sober. Rue is the center of the story in the first season, with a small focus on the lives and troubles of the surrounding characters. The second season, however, dives deeper and expands the stories of those around Rue. The cast includes Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney.
The second season of Euphoria wrapped on Feb. 27, 2022. So to say we are overdue for more episodes is an understatement! A third season has been confirmed, at least, but it will still be some time before Euphoria season 3 premieres. What’s a fan to do? Rewatch the first two seasons over and over again? Sure! But if you are searching for similar themes, we are suggesting six great shows that will help make the wait easier. It won’t make it absolutely better or replace the greatness that is Euphoria, but it’ll help.
Gossip Girl
First up, we’ve got Gossip Girl. No, not the mess that is the reboot. You can go ahead and skip that one. I’m talking about the original 2007 Gossip Girl series. There are six seasons of Gossip Girl available for you to stream right now on Max.
The drama follows the lives of a group of wealthy students attending a Manhattan Upper East Side private school. Their lives are turned upside down when it is discovered that someone is publishing a blog under the pseudonym “Gossip Girl,” revealing their every move and dirty little secrets. It stars Blake Lively, Kelly Rutherford, Penn Badgley, Chase Crawford, and others.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
For something more modern and recent, watch The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video. The coming-of-age drama stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, and others. At the time of this writing, there are two season available to stream on Prime Video, but a third one is on the way and expected in 2025. The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel the summer she turns 16. Isabel has always felt left out during the summers, but she notices that she is now the center of attention – and she loves it.
Here’s the list of all six shows to stream like Euphoria:
- Gossip Girl (2007), stream it on Max
- Yellowjackets, stream it on Paramount+
- High School, stream it on Prime Video
- Skins, stream it on Hulu
- We Are Who We Are, stream it on Max
- The Summer I Turned Pretty, stream it on Prime Video
What will you be watching while you wait on the third season of Euphoria?