Over 10 new additions streaming on HBO and Max this October 2024
By Sandy C.
From the comedy series The Franchise to the documentary I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders, there will be plenty to select from on HBO and Max this October 2024! Check out the shows and movies we are looking forward to the most.
Are you looking forward to horror? HBO and Max are known to feature some of the biggest movies. And over the month of October, subscribers will also be able to enjoy some new true crime documentaries. Even if horror isn't your thing, Max has you covered! Let's get right to it.
The Franchise
It may be spooky season, but in the month of October, an HBO comedy sits at the top of my must-watch list, and that’s The Franchise, an HBO original comedy series. Set to feature only eight episodes, this is going to be a short and sweet escape from those who are avoiding horror (or just not into the genre). Don’t get me wrong, horror and mystery shows are my absolute favorite! But it’s always nice to have a great comedy to add to the mix.
The Franchise premieres on Oct. 6 with new episodes rolling out weekly. The series and stars Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, and many others. The comedy follows the working crew of a franchise movie who are overworked and underappreciated. Check out the trailer below:
Roller Jam
If have a competitive spirit, you know very well that there is no such thing as too many reality shows, especially competition series. Max hears fans loud and clear and is giving us Roller Jam.
Even though I prefer mystery, horror, and comedy over competition series, I’m very excited about Roller Jam! For starters, we love the judge panel! We’ve got Jordin Sparks, Johnny Weir, and Terrell Ferguson. This is it the first-of-its-kid, featuring 10 of America’s best roller-skating teams competing to win the Roller Jam, which includes the prize of $150,000. New episodes of Roller Jam will be available to stream weekly starting Oct. 10 only on Max.
I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders
Finally, I really want to highlight I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders, which is a two-part documentary about the 2018 murder that rocked a small community in Minnesota. Many true crime fans may recall this case that shook the nation. America couldn’t believe the story of Lois Riess, a 56-year-old woman who murdered her husband David, and the hunt for Lois and what followed is even more intense. This is a ride you’ll want to stay seated for! Both parts of the documentary will be available to stream on Oct. 15 only on Max.
Need more to watch? Not a problem! HBO and Max have plenty. Check out the list of highlights, below:
More to stream on HBO and Max this October 2024
- Salem’s Lot, Oct. 3 (Max Original Film)
- The Franchise season 1, Oct. 6
- Have I Got News For You season 1, Oct. 6
- Roller Jam season 1, Oct. 10
- Caddo Lake, Oct. 10 (Max Original Film)
- The Confidante season 1, Oct. 11
- I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders, Oct. 15 (documentary)
- Louder: The Soundtrack of Change, Oct. 17 (documentary)
- MaXXXine, Oct. 18 (movie, streaming debut)
- Breath of Fire, Oct. 23 (documentary)
- Trap, Oct. 25 (movie, streaming debut)
- Somebody Somewhere season 3, Oct. 27
What are you the most excited to watch this October 24?