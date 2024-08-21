No, there is no Love Island USA season 6 reunion part 2 (but there should be)
By Sandy C.
What we got is what we got, islanders! There is no part 2 of the Love Island USA season 6 reunion. Should there be a second part? Absolutely. But one was never planned, this was all a rumor that got a little out of hand.
The Love Island USA season 6 reunion streamed on Peacock on Monday, Aug. 19, and it’s all we can think or talk about. And while the highly anticipated reunion did deliver plenty of drama and intense moments, fans still feel like a lot was left out. We have questions we wanted answered. I know I speak for most of us when I say that it feels as if not everyone got to speak. Out of all the cast members on the show, very few were given time to say their piece.
In our post about the reunion, we recapped the most shocking moments. These moments include JaNa coming to the reunion with actual receipts, the Nicole and Kendall drama, and Aaron revealing some dirty details about things he did with Daniela…in front of everyone instead of talking to Kaylor about it in private before the show (because Aaron had so many chances to do so). So, we’re not saying the reunion was a huge disappointment, but perhaps our expectations were too high.
Either way, rumors quickly began to circulate online about a second part of the reunion coming out soon. No release date accompanied the rumors, no official confirmation, the cast never talked about it or teased it online before or after Aug. 19. To say we were scratching our heads when this rumor surfaced is an understatement.
There is no Love Island USA season 6 reunion part 2
Just as quickly as the rumors surfaced, Peacock shut them down. Sources like Marie Claire confirmed that there are no other episodes coming after the reunion. In other words, that’s all, folks! If you want to keep up with your favorite islanders from season 6, be sure you’re following them on social media, particularly Instagram and TikTok, where they seem to be the most active and post more often.
It's not all bad news, though! At the end of the reunion, Ariana Madix shared that an all-new season of Love Island USA would premiere next summer. So we do have Love Island USA season 7 to look forward to. As soon as we have more details, we'll let you know!