6 shows on Disney+ in September 2024 you can't miss out on
September is the time for the broadcast shows to bring back their top shows. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing on streaming to watch, though. In fact, Disney+ has some excellent offerings throughout September 2024.
No, there isn’t as much on Disney+ as there is on Netflix. It’s about quality, though, right? We want good TV shows, and that’s what we’re getting on Disney+ this month. There’s something for the entire family.
This list is in release date order. How can we compare a Marvel series up against something made for preschoolers? Most Disney+ shows will release weekly, unless otherwise stated.
LEGO Pixar: BrickToons
We start off with something for the younger members of the family out there. Look, let’s be honest; we’ll watch it with our kids! LEGO Pixar: BrickToons is a mash-up between Pixar and LEGO. Each episode is its own adventure, following various Pixar characters.
Kids will join Lightning McQueen in his next big race. One episode sees Merida need to help her brothers through a rather “beary” situation. There are adventures with Miguel, Nemo and Dory, the Parr family, and much more.
All episodes drop together on Sept. 4, 2024.
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
Younger Star Wars fans will want to check out the new series. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is going to be a short, fun adventure. It follows Sig Greebling, an ordinary nerf-herder unhearth a powerful artifact from a Jedi temple that has been hidden for a long time. Of course, this artifact changes everything. Suddenly, the whole galaxy is turned upside down, with good becoming bad and bad becoming good. Can Sig change it all back?
All episodes of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy drop on Sept. 13, 2024.
Dancing with the Stars Season 33
While this isn’t a Disney+ Original, there are new episodes coming to Disney+. This is a series that is simulcasted on ABC and Disney+. We’ll get to see more celebrity hopefuls dance it out for the Mirror Ball Trophy.
At the time of writing this, the full cast hasn’t been announced just yet. We do know that Stephen Nedoroscik will be one of the contestants, much to the delight of Olympic fans. In case you didn’t want the Olympics, he is known as “The Pommel Horse Guy.”
Dancing with the Stars season 33 premieres on Sept. 17, 2024. It will initially ai at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney+ and will then be available to stream as normal.
Agatha All Along
You know this is the most anticipated new show of September 2024 across all of streaming. I’d even say across all of TV at this point. We’ve waited patiently to watch Agatha All Along, and here it is. We start off with Agatha Harkness in a distorted spell that puts her as a detective in some small town.
When she realizes that it’s a spell, she has to undo it all and figure out who she really is. Agatha teams up with a bunch of teens, and they set off down a dark and twisty Witches’ Road. Will they get through the gauntlet of trials that await them?
Agatha All Along premieres on Sept. 18, 2024.
Disney Jr.’s Ariel
Are you in need of something else for the kids? Preschoolers will adore the animated musical series Disney Jr.’s Ariel. Yes, as you would expect from the title of the show, it is inspired by The Little Mermaid’s Tale. This could be something fun for adults who just want to see something more about their favorite mermaid.
We’ll follows eight-year-old mermaid, Ariel, as she heads on some underwater adventures. Expect to meet younger versions of King Triton, Sebastian, Flounder, and even Ursula. There are also two mer-children Lucia and Fernie in this series.
Disney Jr.’s Ariel premieres on Sept. 25, 2024.
Ayla and the Mirrors
Ayla is a spoiled little rich girl who ends up left without any memories of her life after the loss of her father. Nobody comes to claim her, so she end sup at the El Bosque shelter, where she comes across the dance group Inés and The Mirrors.
It’s a Disney show, which means some sort of magical ability, right? Ayla finds out that she can hear the feelings of other through musical visions. However, this makes her a threat to Aunt Esmerelda, who has inherited the family fortune through nefarious ways.
Ayla and the Mirrors premieres on Sept. 27, 2024. This is a Spanish language series.