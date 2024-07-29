6 shows to stream if you miss Love Island USA season 6
By Sandy C.
Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock is over, but it is still all we can think, talk, and dream about! The cast will reunite in what will surely be a drama-packed special reunion on Aug. 19. But until then, we are going to continue obsessing over season 6 and PPG!
If you feel the same and miss Leah, Serena, and JaNa as much as we do, we're here to share five shows to stream to quench your Love Island USA cravings. Below, we drop five reality TV dramas to stream before diving into details about our top two picks from the list. Now, are these shows more entertaining than Love Island USA? Probably not! At least, not in my opinion. But hey, I still love them all and can't wait for new seasons to drop.
6 reality TV shows to stream
- Couple to Throuple on Peacock
- Love Island UK on Hulu
- FBoy Island on CW (it's complicated)
- Too Hot to Handle on Netflix
- Love is Blind on Netflix
- Married at First Sight on Hulu, Netflix, Lifetime, Prime Video
Since FBoy Island and Married at First Sight are not our two picks, I'd like to clear a few things up. Fboy Island first dropped on Max and ran for two seasons. The reality dating series now airs on the CW and fans can stream all three seasons on the CW app. As if that wasn't confusing enough, Married at First Sight has seasons spread out across the streaming multiverse! You'll find original seasons and spinoff streaming on Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, you name it! If you're searching for a show that will definitely keep you busy for days on days, this franchise is the one to follow.
Couple to Throuple on Peacock
Peacock's Couple to Throuple is one of our top two choices because you don't need to leave the streamer to check out another fun reality show. Couple to Throuple is streaming exclusively on Peacock and there is only one season so far, so it's a quick and fun watch. The show is full of delicious drama. And how can it not when everyone there is asking for trouble. The premise? Couple to Throuple features couples who are curious about adding another person to their relationship. Oh yes, there will be jealousy, steamy moments, and drama!
Love Island UK on Hulu
Secondly, of course we are going to recommend you watch more Love Island if you loved Love Island season 6. I'll be honest, though, no other season beats out season 6. The most current season is by far the best! Still, seasons before it follow the same formula (a few minor changes here and there) so if you love what you watched in season 6, there's more where that came from! Stream all of the installments on Hulu.