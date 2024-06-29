8 shows to stream this weekend (June 27-29)
By Sandy C.
Searching for something to watch? Show Snob has you covered! There are plenty of great shows to check out on streaming this weekend. Here are our top eight.
Are you staying in this weekend? With the temperatures quickly rising this summer season, all we want to do is blast the AC and binge-watch a new series. Thanks to the world of streaming, there is always something to watch! But with so many choices, I know it can get a little stressful finding what to watch and where to stream it at. But we’re here to help.
Our favorite streaming services are not skipping a beat this weekend! We’ve got new episodes of House of the Dragon season 2, Love Island USA, and the arrival of The Bear season 3. Let’s start with a list of the seven shows (and one movie) we recommend you check out this weekend before diving into our top three.
- The Bear season 3, now streaming
- That ‘90s Show: Part 2, now streaming
- Fancy Dance, now streaming (film)
- Owning Manhattan, now streaming
- The Mole season 2, now streaming
- My Lady Jane, now streaming
- House of the Dragon episode 3, June 30
- New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 on June 29 and June 30
The Bear season 3 on Hulu
First up, we have Hulu’s hit drama series The Bear. The highly anticipated third season premiered on the streamer on June 26, but since this happened in the middle of the week, a lot of fans plan on catching up this weekend. If this is you, I’ll be joining you! All season 3 episodes of The Bear are now streaming on Hulu.
Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock
New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 are now available to stream on Peacock. Remember, there are new episodes of Love Island USA every night except Wednesdays, so if you missed Thursday and Friday, find these episodes on Peacock. And be sure not to miss Saturday and Sunday’s episode, as well. When do you typically catch new episodes? As soon as they drop on the streamer (Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET) or later on in the week?
The Mole season 2 on Netflix
Last, but certainly not least, The Mole is back! If you love the reality TV and game shows that the streamer giant Netflix has to offer, know that there are a lot more where that came from. Netflix never seems to run out of ideas. Sure, they may not all be the best, but we appreciate the endless menu of options. And in this case, The Mole is actually a favorite. If you haven’t checked it out, catch up this weekend. And no, you don’t need to watch the first season to understand the current one.
What will you be streaming this weekend?