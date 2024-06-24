Love Island USA season 6: Are Rob and Andrea still together?
By Sandy C.
On Love Island USA season 6, Rob only had eyes for Leah...until he didn't. As soon as bombshell Andrea walked in, Rob knew he was in trouble. Sure enough, Rob left Leah the first chance he got. This didn't sit well with audiences, who were quick to vote for Rob and Andrea as one of their least favorite couples, putting both on the chopping block.
Spoiler alert! Not caught up on Love Island USA season 6? Please note there are spoilers ahead! Go stream any episodes you may have missed before reading on.
At the end of season 6 episode 12, Ariana Madix revealed to the islanders who America has voted as their favorite couples. Liv and Miguel were immune from elimination since Miguel is an island newbie. But, in no particular order, here are the three favorite couples: Serena and Kordell, Kaylor and Aaron, and Leah and Connor. This means that Rob and Andrea are one of the least favorite couples on the island. From the least favorite couples, Hakeem and Andrea were given the boot! But not so fast! Rob is so mad, sad, and disappointed, that he has threatened to leave the island. Will he, though? We'll have to watch to find out! This page will serve as a timeline to keep up with Rob and Andrea.
What do we know about Andrea on Love Island USA?
Andrea Carmona is a 25 year old bombshell from Miami, Florida. She entered the villa on Day 6, immediately connecting with Rob. It didn't take a lot of effort (whatsoever) for Andrea to "steal" Rob from Leah, but Andrea was voted off the island on Day 11.
What do we know about Rob on Love Island USA?
Robert "Rob" Rausch is 25 years old snake-wrangler from Florence, Alabama. Rob has been at the villa from Day 1 and connected with Leah from the start. He then got together with Liv on Day 2, then back with Leah, and then dumped Leah for Andrea.
Are Rob and Andrea still together?
As of episode 12, Rob and Andrea are still together. Andrea has been dumped (after a vote from the girls, not by Rob), but she has not left the island just yet. And if she does, Rob has threatened to leave with her. Will Rob walk out with Andrea? Stay tuned to find out.
Will Rob and Leah get back together?
If Rob does no leave the island, is there a chance he could get back together with Leah? If you ask me, I sure hope not. Leah should have learned her lesson by now and stay far away from Rob. I doubt she will, though, but one can hope! Come back to this page after episode 13 once we update the status of this love triangle.