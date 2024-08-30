8 shows to watch like Real Housewives
By Sandy C.
Do you love the Real Housewives franchise and can’t get enough? We totally get it and have eight show recommendations that give viewers a similar dose of the drama-packed fun we get from Real Housewives.
Here at Show Snob, I consider myself the reality TV expert! What can I say? Drama calls and I come running. And there are few shows that do it quite like Real Housewives. If you agree, read on to learn about eight reality TV shows you can stream for your fill of drama. And don’t worry, we don’t spoil any important details or anything like that. Below we only share a brief synopsis so you know what to expect, the cast, and where to stream.
Note: We know that there are numerous Real Housewives installments and spin-offs, those are highly recommended if you haven’t watched them all, but we’re highlighting a list of different reality shows!
Shows to watch like Real Housewives
- Selling Sunset on Netflix
- Love is Blind on Netflix
- Love Island on Peacock
- Couple to Throuple on Peacock
- Vanderpump Rules on Bravo
- Love & Hip Hop: New York on BET+/Paramount+
- RuPaul’s Drag Race on Hulu/Paramount+
- Big Brother on Paramount+
Most reality TV fans know about Netflix’s Selling Sunset, after all, there are seven seasons available to stream and season 8 is on the way! Needless to say, it’s one of the biggest and most popular shows on Netflix. If you love petty drama with a side of luxury homes, Selling Sunset is the show to watch. There have been so many changes since season 1. The only downside to this show, is that you do sorta need to watch the seasons in order to best follow the drama. It’s possible to follow along if you start watching from, say, season 3, but for the best experience, watch from the start. There are a lot of seasons, but it’s worth it!
Another popular Netflix reality series is Love is Blind, but not every season is worth watching. We recommend season 1, season 2, and season 6. So if you don’t have too much time to watch and enjoy a new series, take your pick from one of those three seasons! Love is Blind takes a group of single men and women and they go on literal blind dates, communicating through a pod where they can hear each other, but not see one another. Only after they become engaged can they meet face to face before moving in together to start planning the wedding. As you can imagine, it’s not always a fairytale.
Our third recommendation is Couple to Throuple, hosted by Scott Evans. The reality show features four couples who have joined the show with the intention of meeting a third person to join their relationship. I know what you’re thinking, these guys are just asking for trouble, aren’t they? But hey, we are there to watch it all go down.
Which of these shows are you going to watch to accompany your Real Housewives binge?