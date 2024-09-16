A Court of Thorns and Roses TV or movie adaptation might still happen thanks to Margot Robbie (ACOTAR updates)
The A Court of Thorns and Roses book series by author Sarah J. Maas have been very popular and have had a dedicated following for years. And with #BookTok, the novels have gotten even more attention, as Harper's Bazaar points out. In March 2021, we got the news that ACOTAR was being adapted by Hulu. And that definitely got many fans excited. However since then, the show has hit a few hurdles. And its future is unclear at the moment.
When it was first announced, Outlander creator Ronald D. Moore was on board to adapt the story. After months of waiting, the creator shared that the series was still being worked on in November 2023 and that some scripts had been written. Everything had to go on pause though following the writers and actors strikes that had begun that summer.
Then in July 2024, Moore told Entertainment Weekly he's no longer attached to the project. When he'd left, which isn't known when exactly, it was "still in development" but that now he doesn't "know what the status is anymore." And since then, there have been no official updates from Maas or Hulu. Though there might still be a flicker of hope yet for ACOTAR.
Fabulous Barbie star Margot Robbie and the author were spotted having coffee one day, and that got fans talking about whether the two could be discussing the long-awaited adaptation. Thankfully, Harper's Bazaar took the opportunity to ask the actress about any details regarding her potential involvement in September 2024. Robbie told the outlet “I’ll see what I can do" in terms of making a A Court of Thorns and Roses television series or movie still happen. Because it turns out, Robbie is a huge fan of the books herself!
The star has read all of Maas' books multiple times. So she's definitely an expert and fan, for sure. It's cool that she and the writer have also become friends now. Robbie also has her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. So when she says "I'll see what I can do," there's definitely something she herself can do. Which would be amazing!
The actress has shined for so many years, but most recently exploded for her role as Barbie in the hit movie. And one of the reasons the film has been such a draw is because of its female-centric narrative. And that's exactly what ACOTAR is all about. It definitely fits the bill of what Robbie usually attaches her name to.
The tale follows human huntress Feyre who ends up having to go to a magical realm with faerie lord, Tamlin. Despite their dislike for each other initially, the couple falls in love. But an ancient curse that threatens the human and faerie worlds is a shadow over them, and they end up having to fight for that love. I mean romance and an enemies to lovers story? Sign me up. I just really need this onscreen adaptation to happen already!
Honestly, I would love it if the actress was behind-the-scenes adapting this awesome book series! That means it would definitely be in good hands. And, hey. You never know if she decides to make a cameo, or perhaps even star as one of the characters. The fate of A Court of Thorns and Roses has been left undecided for too long. It would be great to finally get an update and status on where the show stands. And if Robbie becomes involved, you can count me in even more. Fingers crossed fellow fans!