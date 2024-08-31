Agatha All Along and the 8 best shows to watch on streaming this September 2024
By Sandy C.
The world of streaming has taken over entertainment -- and we're not complaining! But with so many streaming services, it's hard to keep up! Where is it streaming and when? Luckily, Show Snob is here to help!
Whether you are into reality TV, Marvel, or even DC, there's something headed your way on streaming in the month of September 2024. Check out our list of the eight shows we are looking foward to the most before we dive into our top picks below.
The 8 best shows to watch on streaming this September 2024
- Tell Me Lies season 2 on Hulu, premieres on Sept. 4
- The Perfect Couple on Netflix, premieres on Sept. 5
- The Circle season 7 on Netflix, premieres on Sept. 11
- How to Die Alone on Hulu, premieres on Sept. 13
- American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez on FX/Hulu, premieres on Sept. 17
- Agatha All Along on Disney+, premieres on Sept. 18
- The Penguin on HBO/Max, premieres on Sept. 19
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol season 2 on AMC, premieres on Sept. 29
The Penguin on HBO/Max coming Sept. 19
Let's kick things off with HBO/Max! At the top of our list, we have The Penguin, premiering on Sept. 19 exclusively on HBO and set to stream on Max at the same time. The DC crime drama stars Colin Farrell as the titular character. Farrell is one of my favorite actors and is known to give 110% to any character he tackles. From the teasers we have seen so far, we know Farrell is going to be amazing! Due to contracts, deals, and HBO changes, we were not sure The Penguin would be canceled or not, so I’m ecstatic it ended up working out.
The Penguin also stars Cristi Milioti, Clancy Brown, Mark Strong, Rhenzy Feliz, Carmen Ejogo, Theo Rossi, and others. The story connects to the DC universe as a sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman.
Tell Me Lies season 2 on Hulu coming Sept. 4
Over on Hulu, the premiere we are anticipating the most is Tell Me Lies season 2. Doesn’t it seem like it has been a really long time since the season 1 finale? For us here at Show Snob, it sure does! Needless to say, we are excited new episodes are almost here. Tell Me Lies season 2 premieres on Hulu on Sept. 4, continuing the toxic and dynamic love-hate story of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. If you are not caught up on the events from the first season, you don’t have long to watch! Stream the entire first season on Hulu ASAP.
Tell Me Lies stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, and Catherine Missal among others. Season 2 will feature eight episodes, with the first two debuting on Sept. 4, followed by one each week.
How to Die Alone on Hulu coming Sept. 13
Hulu is also giving us a new comedy drama in How to Die Alone, created and starring Natasha Rothwell. You may recognize Rothwell from The White Lotus and the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise – two very distinct roles that prove Rothwell can perfectly stitch drama and comedy together to perfection. All of this to say, How to Die Alone is going to be our new favorite series! But what is it all about?
How to Die Alone follows Mel (Rothwell), an woman who has given up on dreaming. But after a near-death experience, Mel changes her perspective on life and realizes it’s never too late to dream or find love. How to Die Alone is going to be a lot of fun, but I have a feeling it’s going to pull at our heartstrings a bit, too.
Did you think we were done with Hulu? We’ve got one more Hulu series we can’t wait to watch. Well, an FX series, to be exact, and that’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, which will premiere new episodes on FX that are set to stream on Hulu the following day. The series drops on Sept. 17 and will follow the rise and fall of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez. It’s going to be a controversial watch, that’s for sure.
What will you be streaming in September?