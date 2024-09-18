Agatha All Along episode guide: When to tune in (and more to know) so you don’t miss a minute of the magic!
By Sandy C.
The first two episodes of the highly anticipated Disney+ dark comedy Agatha All Along are now available to stream! Haven’t watched the epic premiere yet? Now worries, there are no spoilers ahead! On the contrary, we’re here to help ensure you don’t miss a single episode so you know when to avoid spoilers online.
Audiences first met Agatha Harkness is WandaVision, the sassy witch who dared to take on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). Now, Kathryn Hahn is back as Agatha in Agatha All Along, but she is without her dark powers. Luckily, Agatha isn’t the only witch in town – and so our favorite witch forms a new coven of witches and sets out to face the Witches’ Road trials.
Unlike most projects from Disney and Marvel, one thing I noticed about Agatha All Along is the TV-14 rating. This may only be one step above the MCU’s friendly PG-13 rating, but it can make a world of difference. For starters, Agatha will be more violent, this is evident from the trailers. And this violence is dark, I’m talking images and scenes that young audiences will find frightening. And as fun as we think Agatha Harkness is, her story is everything but. This is a dark comedy, after all, and not your usual lighthearted MCU humor escapade.
Agatha All Along also stars Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and others. The miniseries will feature a total of nine episodes. The first are already available to stream as they dropped on Disney+ first thing on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The remaining episodes will arrive weekly and be made available to stream on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET – except for the final two episodes! Confused? Here’s what the episode release schedule looks like:
Episode release schedule for Agatha All Along
- Episode 1, “Seekest Thou the Road,” is now streaming
- Episode 2, “Circle Sewn with Fate Unlock Thy Hidden Gate,” is now streaming
- Episode 3 streams Sept. 25
- Episode 4 streams Oct. 2
- Episode 5 streams Oct. 9
- Episode 6 streams Oct. 16
- Episode 7 streams Oct. 23
- Episode 8 streams Oct. 30
- Episode 9 streams Oct. 30
If you have already streamed the first two episode of the series, what are your thoughts? Will you be streaming new episodes as they arrive on Disney+ or wait until later on in the day (or week)? If it's the latter, be sure to avoid social media or you'll risk bumping into spoilers.