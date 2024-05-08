All aboard! Everything to know about Snowpiercer season 4 (Release date, cast, more)
At last, fans have a release date for the long-awaited fourth and final season of Snowpiercer! Here’s what we know about the show’s debut on a new network!
Based on the 2014 movie, Snowpiercer takes place in the near future, where scientists fire a chemical into the air to combat global warming. In a classic case of “gone horribly right,” it does so…by sending Earth into a new Ice Age.
The few human survivors are packed into a train constantly running across the frozen globe. It’s not long before the conflict between the rich elite and the poor stuck in the back of the train erupts into war. It’s complicated more by the arrival of a second train and the discovery that the outside world may not be so dead after all.
The show was a huge success for TNT, with three seasons done and Season 4 wrapped up and expected to be released in 2022. Instead, shockingly, the network canceled the series despite the completed Season 4 in a big cost-cutting move.
Since then, fans have eagerly hoped someone would take up the show and thankfully AMC finally stepped in. It was expected Season 4 would debut in early 2025 but surprisingly, TV Line reports that it will instead drop this July.
“We can’t wait to share the final season of this thrill ride of a series with this vibrant fan community and new viewers starting July 21,” Courtney Thomas, EVP of Streaming for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “Snowpiercer is an entertaining drama with a great cast and seeing how the ride ends will be a highlight of summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train.”
AMC will also have Season 1 and 2 available to stream on AMC+ on June 1 with Season 3 arriving on June 8. This is great news for fans who will finally get some closure to the series.
What is Season 4 of Snowpiercer about?
Season 3 ended with a division in the train over the discovery of “New Eden,” a remote spot in Africa that could be warm enough to sustain life. The issue was that getting there was tough, and it was uncertain if the data was true.
Melanie and Layton decided to let the people make their own choice. Layton took the Big Alice train for those who wanted to risk themselves to get to New Eden, while Melanie led those who wanted to stay in the safety of Snowpiercer. Layton's crew did indeed find New Eden to enjoy being off the train for the first time in years.
The final scene took place three months later as a missile was fired at the train, hinting that there might be more survivors out there. Thankfully, fans are going to see how that plays out, whether the two trains reunite and how the show can end with hopefully a new start to civilization.
Who stars in Snowpiercer Season 4?
The cast is expected to be back, including Sean Bean despite how the last time we saw Wilford, he was being exiled from the train. Of course, the guy is a proven survivor so no surprise he’d make a return.
Also, Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg and The Americans‘ Michael Aronov have been cast in undisclosed roles. Aside from that, the main cast is the same as ever.
- Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill
- Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton
- Alison Wright as Ruth Wardell
- Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra Cavill
- Iddo Goldberg as Bennett Knox
- Lena Hall as Miss Audrey
- Mickey Sumner as Bess Till
- Sam Otto as John Osweiller
- Sean Bean as Joseph Wilford
- Katie McGuinness as Josie Wellstead
- Sheila Vand as Zarah Ferami
- Mike O’Malley as Sam Roche
- Roberto Urbina as Javier de La Torre
- Jaylin Fletcher as Miles
- Clark Gregg
- Michael Aronov
When does Snowpiercer Season 4 premiere?
The show is set to premiere Sunday, July 21, at 9/8c on AMC and be available to stream the same day on AMC+. It’s expected to run ten episodes as with previous seasons. With a release date earlier than expected to rock the summer months, Snowpiercer is ready to make up for its long delay by finally bringing this epic journey to a huge close.
Snowpiercer season 4 premieres on Sunday, July 21, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.