All of the artists who performed at the BET Awards 2024 (Watch the performances)
The BET Awards 2024 happened on Sunday, June 30, but we're still thinking about the showstopping performances from the night! And perhaps some of you missed the broadcast of the show. Unfortunately it seems like there isn't a spot to stream the event unless you recorded it through Fubo, DIRECTV, YouTube TV, etc. But, the good news is that at least you can watch the performers who took the stage. Check them all out below!
Will Smith
Will Smith surprised everyone when it was announced that he'd be returning to the world of music with a new single. He debuted the gospel rap song, "You Can Make It," with Sunday Service Choir, Kirk Franklin, and Chandler Moore. Fridayy is also featured on the tune, but was not at the awards show.
Ms. Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, and Wyclef Jean
Ms. Lauryn Hill took the stage with none other than her son, YG Marley to perform "Praise Jah In The Moonlight." Plus, there was a special onstage reunion with Wycleaf Jean joining the duo! Lauryn and Wycleaf were both part of the '90s trio, Fugees and they performed "Fu-Gee-La." The artist also sang hits from her only solo album including "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" and "Lost Ones."
Ice Spice
Rapper Ice Spice brought it, as she always does, with her performance of “Think U the Shit (Fart)” and "Phat Butt." Those of you looking forward to her first album Y2K got a treat as these two songs are from the record! It comes out July 26.
Tyla, Gunna, and Skillibeng
These three artists made us "Jump" with their tune, and it definitely got the energy going at the event. What I think was so unique on that stage is the fact that four women positioned themselves in a clever way to create the tiger that we see. How cool is that!?
GloRilla
The 2024 BET Awards had a lot of performers on the lineup, you would think they'd all just have one or two songs to sing due to timing. But they made it work with this action-packed night and GloRilla performed three tunes! Those are "Yeah Glo!," "TGIF," and "Wanna Be" with Megan Thee Stallion.
Megan Thee Stallion
Speaking of, Megan Thee Stallion was the very first performer of the night, opening the show with her tunes "Hiss," "Boa," and "Where Them Girls At?" Of course everyone who took the stage is talented, but it was really smart to have this artist start things off. And it't by emerging from an egg, which you can see above. Not something you see everyday!
Latto
Latto started out her performance in an interesting way. It's a song that we don't know, perhaps it's a new one she decided to debut. Though if you were hoping to hear some of her great hits, those included "Big Mama" and "Sunday Service."
Sexyy Red
Another artist who definitely knows how to bring the energy is Sexyy Red. She gave us live renditions of "Get It Sexyy" and "U My Everything." She debuted the first two singles this year, which have been popular among fans.
Tanner Adell
Tanner Adell brought a country element to the BET Awards 2024, being the first female country singer to take the stage. She sings "Buckle Bunny" as well as "Cowboy Broke My Heart." It's surprising that there hasn't been any other woman in the genre to perform, but now Adell gets to say she's the first.
Shaboozey and J-Kwon
Another couple of artists who brought country to the stage are Shaboozey and J-Kwon. The duo performed "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." The tune is part of Shaboozey's album "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going."
Victoria Monét
Victoria Monét is one of my favorites on this list, and I knew she was going to bring it. The artist definitely didn't disappoint. "On My Mama" is a great song, she brought out the dance moves, and it was all done with some water which is no easy feat.
Usher tribute
What's probably the biggest performance and most star-heavy event of the night, that was the Usher tribute! The singer-songwriter and dancer received the 2024 LIfetime Achievement BET Award. And to go along with it, some great artists like Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Coco Jones, and more took the stage in tribute performances. They provided renditions of his own songs with Latto ending the exciting performance with "Yeah."