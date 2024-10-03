All the shows coming to Paramount+ (and Showtime) in October 2024
By Renee Hansen
A new month means new titles at Paramount+. The spooky season is upon us, and the streamer has a huge list of horror titles, new and old, as well as returning and streaming series.
Below is just a sample of the outstanding shows coming to Paramount+ in October 2024. We've also included the entire list of new shows releasing this month.
Monster High: The Series - October 2
Have fun with your little monsters watching season 1 of Nickelodeon's Monster High: The Series animated show on Paramount this Halloween. Based on the fashion doll collection by Mattel, the series features the children of legendary monsters, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon, and their adventures at Monster High.
NCIS Origins premiere - October 14
The sixth installment in the NCIS series of shows, Origins, is a prequel that will premiere on October 14. This 13-part series looks at the beginnings of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs's career. The character, now played by Austin Stowell, was initially portrayed by Mark Harmon in the main series, who reprises his role to narrate. Gibbs is a newly minted agent at the Naval Investigative Service office in Camp Pendleton, where he joins a gritty, ragtag team led by seasoned leader Special Agent Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). Also starring Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez.
Tyler Perry's The Oval - Seasons 1-3 - 0ctober 16
The first three seasons of Tyler Perry's hit political drama The Oval premieres on the streamer beginning October 16. Created for BET, the series follows U.S. President Hunter Franklin (Ed Quinn) and First Lady Victoria Franklin (Kron Moore), a powerful interracial couple who, on the outside, hold up the perfect facade expected by the American people, but behind closed doors, their scandalous sides are revealed. The soap opera-style story also focuses on the president's adult children and their behaviors, as well as the staff employed there, who become involved in all areas of their lives.
Elsbeth Season 2 - October 17
The second season of the CBS police procedural Elsbeth will debut on Paramount+ on October 17. The series, a spinoff of The Good Wife, stars Carrie Preston in a reprisal of her role as the titular character. Elsbeth chronicles the former Chicago attorney's career as an unconventional and astute attorney who now works alongside the New York City Police Department, using her unique observation skills to aid their investigations. It also stars Carra Patterson and Wendell Pierce.
Lioness season 2 - October 27
The second season of Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness will be available to stream on October 27. The wildly popular series stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, a CIA field officer in charge of the Lioness program. The eight-part season sees the return of Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, and Michael Kelly. In season 2, the fight moves closer to home, and a new operative is assigned to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. Joe must also come to terms with her personal sacrifices in leading the team. Episodes 1 & 2 will be released on that date, and new installments will be released weekly through the season finale on December 8.
- October 2: Monster High (Season 1)
- October 7: American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special
- October 8: An Oprah Special: The Preselys - Elivs, Marie and Riley
- October 9:
- October 10: SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp
- October 13: Tracker (Season 2)
- October 14: NCIS (Season 22) and NCIS: Origins premiere
- October 15: FBI (Season 7)
FBI: International (Season 4)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6)
FBI True (Season 5)
- October 16: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 11)
Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 1-3)
- October 17: Elsbeth (Season 2)
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiere
Ghosts (Season 4)
- October 18: Blue Bloods (Season 14 return for final episodes)
Fire Country (Season 3)
S.W.A.T. (Season 8)
- October 20: The Equalizer (Season 5)
- October 21: Poppa's House premiere
The Neighborhood (Season 7)
- October 24: Star Trek: Lower Decks final season
- October 25: Transformers: EarthSpark (Season 3)
- October 27: Lioness (Season 2)
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 7)
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures