There's over 40 shows to watch on streaming in October 2024! (See what's coming to Max, Netflix, and more)
I love the beginning of a new month because that means there's so many new shows to come on streaming! It's a wonderful time for us avid TV fans and there's definitely lots to look forward to this time around. From spooky series' for the Halloween season to just regular ones, there's over 40 shows to watch on streaming in October 2024! Find out what you can tune in to on Max, Netflix, and more below.
HBO/Max
- The Franchise season 1, Oct. 6
- Have I Got News For You season 1, Oct. 6
- Roller Jam season 1, Oct. 10
- The Confidante season 1, Oct. 11
- I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders, Oct. 15 (documentary)
- Louder: The Soundtrack of Change, Oct. 17 (documentary)
- Breath of Fire, Oct. 23 (documentary)
- Somebody Somewhere season 3, Oct. 27
If you like the comedy series Somebody Somewhere, then you'll be happy to know that the third season of the show is coming back Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 on HBO and Max at the end of the month. The series airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO and also streams on Max at the same time. This is the final season, so you don't want to miss it! Check out what the third season is about:
"The series follows Sam, a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds."
FX/Hulu
- Last Days of the Space Age, Oct. 2
- Solar Opposites: Halloween Special, Oct. 7
- Family Guy: Halloween Special, Oct. 14
- American Horror Stories: Huluween Event (season 4), Oct. 15
- Rivals, Oct. 18
- What We Do in the Shadows season 6 (final season on FX), Oct. 21
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Oct. 29 (can stream on Hulu with Disney+ and Hulu bundle)
It's such a bittersweet time as it's almost time to say goodbye to What We Do in the Shadows. The final season premieres Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. ET with the first three episodes on FX. If you're tuning in live, that's certainly going to be a late evening for you! After that, one new episode will be released weekly. Installments are available to stream on Hulu the next day on Tuesdays. Find out what the characters will be up to in What We Do in the Shadows season 6:
"In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world."
Apple TV+
- Where’s Wanda?, Oct. 2
- CURSES! season 2, Oct. 4
- Disclaimer, Oct. 11
- The Land of Sea Women, Oct. 11
- Shrinking season 2, Oct. 16
- Before, Oct. 25
- Tu Tambien lo Harias, Oct. 30
I am so excited for Shrinking season 2! This was one of my favorite new comedies in 2023 when the show first debuted. And I'm really looking forward to seeing what comes next in Jimmy's journey out of grief. The second season premieres Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+, which will then be followed by one new installment each week. The finale of the 12-episode season is scheduled for Dec. 25.
The second season will continue to show Jimmy treat his patients in his unconventional way of telling them what he thinks instead of just listening. However, this approach did have a consequence which was seen at the end of the first season when one of his patients was fed up with her emotionally abusive boyfriend and pushed him off a cliff. What's going to happen next? We'll find out soon!
Prime Video
- The Legend of Vox Machina, Oct. 3
- Killer Cakes, Oct. 8
- Citadel: Diana, Oct. 10
- Beyond Black Beauty, Oct. 15
- Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? (game show), Oct. 16
- The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, Oct. 17
- The Devil's Hour season 2, Oct. 18
- The Pasta Queen, Oct. 24
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza, Oct. 25
- Buy It Now (game show), Oct. 30
Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden is a great action series and has been a welcome addition to Prime Video. Although only one season of it is out, it's already spawned not one, but two spin-offs. The first is Citadel: Diana, which is coming to Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. All 6 episodes will drop that day. Get ready for a binge-watch! We shared the synopsis below:
"Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, is trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families."
Peacock
- Reggaeton: The Sound That Conquered the World (docuseries) - Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
- Queens Court season 2 - Sunday, Oct. 6
- Teacup - Thursday, Oct. 10
- Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (finale) - Thursday, Oct. 10
- Anatomy of Lies (docuseries) - Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Hysteria! - Friday, Oct. 18
There's two intriguing spooky shows coming to fit the Halloween theme of October, and that's Teacup and Hysteria! on Peacock. Though another addition that's piqued my interested is a three-part docuseries, Anatomy of Lies. The documentary is focused on former Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch who lied about incidents in her life and "exploited the empathy of those around her," per the synopsis.
Some of the events that were supposedly from her own life, but were not, even made for storylines on Grey's Anatomy. It had gone on for years until "her final mark was trauma survivor Jennifer Beyer," who told Finch her deepest secrets, but the former television writer revealed them and claimed them as her own. This one is a docuseries I'm really looking forward to on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Paramount+
- Monster High: The Series season 1, Oct. 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp, Oct. 10
- FBI True season 5, Oct. 15
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (final season), Oct. 24
- Transformers: EarthSpark season 3, Oct. 25
- Lioness season 2, Oct. 27
Espionage thriller Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman is back this month with Lioness season 2. The show premieres Sunday, Oct. 27 with the first two episodes on Paramount+. These will be followed by one new installment weekly. There's a total of 8 episodes. Check out the synopsis below:
"In season two, as the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program."
Netflix
- Love is Blind season 7, Oct. 2
- Heartstopper season 3, Oct. 3
- Outer Banks season 4 part 1, Oct. 10
- The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, Oct. 17
- Hasan Minaj: Off with His Head, Oct. 22
- The Diplomat season 2, Oct. 31
If you only have time to watch one show on this list, then I would definitely recommend you make time for Outer Banks season 4 part 1! I cannot say enough great things about this show. The Pogues are so iconic, and I have a feeling they're going to get even more iconic, and be put in more dangerous situations, in the new season. The 10-episode season has been split into two parts, with the first five episodes coming our way on Oct. 10, 2024. The final batch will arrive Nov. 7.
Outer Banks season 4 will see John B., Sarah, JJ, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo on a new treasure hunt as they get hired to find Blackbeard's treasure. And they decide to take the job, although they wanted to leave that life behind, after somehow running out of money. Even though they found the gold last season! Plus the worst Kooks, Rafe and Topper, are still lurking around. They're not going to leave our beloved Pogues alone. For a full list of what's coming to Netflix in October, click here.