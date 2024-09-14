American Horror Stories season 4 is finally confirmed (and it comes with new cast members)
Viewers looking forward to scary season have another horror series to look forward to. Another season of American Horror Stories is on its way.
There were questions about whether American Horror Stories season 4 would even happen. This is one of those shows where everyone likes to remain quiet about. In the show’s defense, this does mean fewer spoilers get out.
Well, it is happening, and we don’t have to wait too long for it. American Horror Stories season 4 will arrive in time for Halloween.
American Horror Stories season 4 release date and episode count
TVLine reports that the American Horror Story spin-off series will arrive on Tuesday, Oct. 15 on Hulu. It will also be on Disney+ if you get it with the Hulu bundle.
There will be five episodes, and all five episodes will drop at once.
Unlike the main series, American Horror Stories is an episode-by-episode anthology set up. While some episodes are set in the same world as others, or in the same world as the main series, the stories themselves are standalone.
So, you can watch any one of the five in any order you want. There are no details about the individual episodes at this time.
American Horror Stories season 4 cast includes Legends of Tomorrow vet and more
There are some confirmed actors for the fourth season, including Legends of Tomorrow and Family Law vet Victor Garber. We’ll also see Henry Winkler, Michael Imperioli, and Debby Ryan star in episodes.
There are some returning faces from both the main series and previous stories from other seasons. Jessican Barden and Jeff Hiller are among the cast confirmed so far.
You’ll also get to see:
Dyllón Burnside
Guy Burnet
Angel Bismark Curiel
June Squibb
They are all likely to be in just one episode each, but there is always room for more if schedules and storylines allowed.
More casting is expected to be announced. We’ll be sure to keep an eye on this, and we’ll update this post when that casting is confirmed.
American Horror Stories season 4 drops on Hulu (and Disney+ with Hulu bundle) on Tuesday, Oct. 15.